TikTok launches a first-of-its-kind Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council at the TikTok Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya on August 23, 2024. (Image: TikTok Comms)

TikTok launches a first-of-its-kind Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council at the TikTok Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya on August 23, 2024. (Image: TikTok Comms)

How TikTok is encouraging learning beyond the classroom across Sub-Saharan Africa

A growing community of young people is also turning to #LearnOnTikTok to pick up new knowledge, discover practical skills and learn from creators who are making education feel more accessible and relevant to everyday life

From learning a new skill to understanding a complex topic, more people across Sub-Saharan Africa are turning to TikTok not just for entertainment, but also as a place to learn, discover and share knowledge.

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Across the region, creators are finding creative ways to make learning more accessible and relatable.

Whether it is a young entrepreneur sharing practical business advice, a teacher breaking down a difficult subject, a farmer sharing tips on improving crop yields, or a professional explaining how to navigate the workplace, TikTok is becoming a space where knowledge can be shared in short, engaging and easy-to-understand formats.

A growing community of young people is also turning to #LearnOnTikTok to pick up new knowledge, discover practical skills and learn from creators who are making education feel more accessible and relevant to everyday life.

Close up shot of a smartphone. (Image: Ron Lach from Pexels)

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TikTok encouraging learning beyond the classroom

This is particularly evident in STEM, where more young people are using the platform not only to learn about science, technology, engineering and mathematics, but also to share ideas, ask questions and spark conversations around subjects they are curious about.

TikTok’s dedicated STEM Feed is helping make this content easier to discover, giving learners another way to explore topics that can sometimes feel intimidating or difficult to access.

This growing appetite for STEM content is reflected in research by GWI Q1-Q4 2025 covering Nigeria, South Africa and Kenya with respondents age 18+ which shows that 72% of TikTok users in Nigeria are interested in technology.

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In South Africa, 61% of TikTok users are interested in technology, with TikTok users 9% more likely to express an interest in technology than non-TikTok users.

In Kenya, 56% of TikTok users are interested in technology, making them 16% more likely than non-TikTok users to express an interest in the subject.

TikTok launches a first-of-its-kind Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council at the TikTok Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya on August 23, 2024. (Image: TikTok Comms)

This interest extends to science as well; 31% of TikTok users in Nigeria are interested in science, alongside 35% in South Africa and 31% in Kenya.

Making STEM more accessible

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Why is STEM content important? It’s proof that technology can be used to educate and inform, not just entertain.

For audiences, it means that a question about mathematics, an explanation of a scientific phenomenon or a lesson about technology can become the starting point for a much deeper learning journey.

The appetite for learning online is evident across the region. In 2025, 30% of TikTok users in Nigeria, 39% in Kenya and 42% in South Africa said they had watched or listened to educational content online.

TikTok’s STEM Feed builds on this interest by making science, technology, engineering and mathematics content easier to discover.

Creators break down complex concepts into visual, conversational and accessible videos, giving audiences new ways to learn beyond the traditional classroom.

TikTok launches a first-of-its-kind Sub-Saharan Africa Safety Advisory Council at the TikTok Safety Summit in Nairobi, Kenya, on August 23, 2024. (Image: TikTok Comms)

This forms part of the wider learning culture on TikTok, reflected in the popularity of #LearnOnTikTok, which has seen over 51 video creations in-app.

Creators turning STEM into something everyone can understand

At the heart of this learning experience are creators who are finding new ways to make STEM relatable and easier to understand.

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In Nigeria, mathematics educator @shabest738 uses short-form videos to teach mathematics, breaking down problems and explaining concepts in ways that are easy for learners to follow.

Meanwhile, @instructor_alison creates content across both mathematics and physics, helping audiences understand complex concepts and engage with subjects that can sometimes feel difficult or intimidating.

South African maths educators are using TikTok to make mathematics more engaging, accessible and relatable for learners.

@whereistheteacher6 uses Sepedi, song and dance to bring mathematical concepts to life in a memorable way.

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On the other hand, @mphokatmakhema creates clear, easy-to-follow lessons for learners from Grade R through Grade 12, breaking down challenging concepts and demonstrating practical problem-solving techniques, including working through equations with learners in the classroom.

In Kenya, through short-form videos @thehealthwise simplifies science and health topics, shares facts and educational insights, and presents complex concepts in a relatable and entertaining way.

Meanwhile creators like @trsamson use step-by-step explanations and practical problem-solving tips to help learners better understand mathematics and other academic subjects, making learning more engaging and accessible on the platform.