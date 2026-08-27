The Harambee stars winger lived a moment most young footballers dream of playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid (Image: Files)

The Harambee stars winger lived a moment most young footballers dream of playing at the iconic Santiago Bernabeu against Jose Mourinho's Real Madrid (Image: Files)

Footballer Job Ochieng: From Nairobi’s Ligi Ndogo to the prestigious Santiago Bernabéu

At 23, Job Nguono Ochieng has gone from playing at Ligi Ndogo in Nairobi to starting for Real Sociedad against Real Madrid at the Santiago Bernabéu. His route to La Liga has included a community-funded move to Spain, being stranded there at 17, an injury before his Real Sociedad trial and a breakthrough season that earned him a place in Kenya’s senior team.

There was something surreal about the teamsheet at the Santiago Bernabéu on Wednesday night.

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Among Real Sociedad’s starters was Job Nguono Ochieng, a 23-year-old born in Nairobi who once played his football at Ligi Ndogo.

For 66 minutes, the Kenyan international shared the pitch with some of the biggest names in world football as Real Madrid won 4-1.

Ochieng did not leave Spain with the result he wanted, but he had already achieved something remarkable:

A Kenyan footballer starting a La Liga match at one of football's most famous stadiums.

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He also played a role in Sociedad's equalizer, with his effort deflecting into Luka Sučić's path for the goal.

Harambee Stars footballer Job Ochieng assists Real Sociedad in scoring the only goal against Real Madrid (Image: Files)

The Nairobi beginning

Ochieng was born on January 17, 2003, and began developing as a footballer in Nairobi.

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He attended PCEA Lang'ata School before moving through Express Soccer Academy and eventually joining Ligi Ndogo, where his game began developing beyond raw pace and dribbling.

Ligi Ndogo itself identifies Ochieng as an alumnus and says he joined the academy at the age of nine.

By 15, he was already playing for its senior side in the FKF Division One.

It was also where he began learning the tactical side of the game that would later prove important in Spain.

The gamble at 17

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In 2020, Ochieng left Kenya for the Canary Islands, joining CD Maspalomas.

Getting there was a community effort.

Family members and people from his neighbourhood contributed towards the trip, hoping that the teenager could establish himself in European football.

The move almost collapsed immediately.

The agency that had arranged his arrival stopped supporting him, leaving Ochieng in Gran Canaria with his belongings and without the accommodation and financial support he had expected.

Carlos Gaumet, who was then connected to Maspalomas, told Relevo that the teenager was effectively left on the street with his suitcase.

Maspalomas intervened, providing accommodation and work at its academy while Ochieng continued playing.

That support proved decisive.

Job Ochieng battles for the ball against Denzel Dumfries at the Santiago Bernabéu. Ochieng started the match for Real Sociedad, who suffered a 4-1 defeat against Real Madrid (Image: Files)

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Real Sociedad saw something

His performances in Spain eventually led him towards Real Sociedad's Zubieta academy.

He joined the club's development system in 2022, initially with Real Sociedad C, despite suffering an ankle injury around the time of his trial.

The club kept faith with him, and he subsequently moved into Real Sociedad B in 2023.

The 2025/26 season became his breakthrough.

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Playing for Real Sociedad B in LaLiga Hypermotion, Ochieng scored nine goals and provided two assists in 25 league appearances, starting 20 matches and playing 1,565 minutes.

That production pushed him closer to the senior team.

The La Liga door opens

Ochieng made his senior La Liga debut against Elche on February 7, 2026, coming on in the 64th minute of a 3-1 Real Sociedad victory at Anoeta.

He finished the season with appearances for the first team and earned a new contract running until June 2028.

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Real Sociedad's faith was reflected in his progression into the senior setup for the new campaign, where he was given the number 12 shirt.

From Real Sociedad to Harambee Stars

Ochieng's rise in Spain also brought international recognition.

He made his senior Kenya debut in 2025 and has since become part of the Harambee Stars squad.

His profile -1.85 metres tall, right-footed and capable of playing on either wing - gives Kenya another attacking option with experience in Spain's professional system.

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Transfermarkt currently lists him with five senior caps.

Harambee stars’ Job Ochieng 66 minutes of fame at the Bernabéu playing against Real Madrid (Image: Files)

What kind of player is he?

Ochieng is primarily a winger, although LaLiga lists him as a midfielder.

His game is built around direct running, attacking space and movement around the final third.

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His nine-goal season with Real Sociedad B also showed an ability to turn those attacking movements into end product rather than simply beating defenders and stopping there.

The Bernabéu moment

The latest chapter came at Real Madrid.

Ochieng started against Real Madrid on Wednesday, becoming part of one of the most high-profile fixtures available to a Kenyan footballer.

His night ended after 66 minutes, but not before he helped create Sociedad's first-half equaliser.

Real Madrid eventually won 4-1 after Kylian Mbappé scored three times.

The scoreline belonged to Madrid.

But for Kenyan football, the teamsheet told another story.

A player developed in Nairobi, taken to Spain at 17 and once left without a place to sleep had started a La Liga match at the Bernabéu.

At 23, Job Ochieng's European journey is no longer about whether he can make it.