Stoopid Boy: the rise, struggles and death of Gotta city’s 'G bag na jug' hitmaker

His breakthrough came with “G Baga Jat,” popularly known as “G Bag Na Jug,” a song built around a classic Christopher Birch riddim. The track became one of the songs associated with the rise of the Kenyan street-oriented sound and was later given an official remix featuring Mejja, Breeder LW, Gody Tennor and Spoiler

Kenyan musician Stoopid Boy, the Gotta City rapper whose breakout hit 'G Bag Na Jug' helped propel him into the country’s rapidly growing Arbantone scene, has died.

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His death was confirmed on Thursday August 27, 2026 by his friend and fellow artiste Raveen Domi, who shared the news while in Gotta City, Nairobi, where residents were mourning the musician.

Domi said he had seen Stoopid Boy only a day earlier and that the rapper appeared to be in good spirits.

The two spent some time together on the streets before Stoopid Boy told him he was heading to the studio to continue working on his music.

“Jamaa hata jana alikuwa tu fiti. Tumekuwa naye hapa kwa street kidogo kidogo, akaniambia anaenda studio. So alikuwa na ngoma alikuwa anaendelea kurecord,” Domi said.

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Kenyan artiste Stoopid Boy. (Image: Stoopidboy Tugonyere/Facebook)

From Gotta City to national fame

Domi described him as a musician who still had unfinished projects and ambitions.

“Gota City kila mtu ana-mourn tu huku,” he said, describing the atmosphere following the death.

Stoopid Boy, whose real name has been reported as Edgar Waititu, grew up in Gotta City, a low-income settlement in Nairobi's Embakasi area.

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He gained national attention in 2024 through G Baga Jat, popularly known as G Bag Na Jug, a song built around a classic riddim that became associated with the rise of Arbantone.

The song's popularity earned him a remix featuring established Kenyan artistes Mejja, Breeder LW, Gody Tennor and Spoiler, further establishing his presence in the country's urban music scene.

Other songs associated with Stoopid Boy included Sangwangwa, Gangster Lover featuring Mr Seed, Wacha Masteam, Kawarm, Sherehe, Jana Nililewa and Ngumi ni Jamo.

Kenyan artiste Stoopid Boy. (Image: Stoopidboy Tugonyere/Facebook)

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Despite the sudden attention, his circumstances remained difficult. He documented life in Gotta City through a social media reality series, Life After Fame, showing the challenges he continued to face despite becoming a recognised musician.

His struggle with alcohol and rehabilitation

Stoopid Boy had also spoken publicly about his battle with alcohol and substance use.

In January 2025, he appeared on Oga Obinna's platform and acknowledged that drinking had become a problem and that he was struggling to stop.

The discussion prompted media personality Oga Obinna to seek recommendations for an affordable rehabilitation facility where the rapper could receive help.

Obinna later helped Stoopid Boy enter a three-month rehabilitation programme, with assistance from Dr Castro, King Pheezle and other well-wishers.

During rehabilitation, Stoopid Boy reportedly made progress, gained weight and continued recording music. He also spoke publicly about turning his life around and his Christian faith.

His return from rehabilitation, however, was difficult. He later described feeling isolated, paranoid and depressed and struggled with the transition back to his previous environment in Gotta City.

He subsequently experienced a relapse and had a public fallout with Obinna, at one point saying he wanted to leave music and concentrate on content creation.

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Education and attempts at a fresh start

Stoopid Boy had also spoken about his limited formal education, saying that members of his immediate family had not gone to school.

Following his rise to prominence, Obinna TV Studios offered to support his education, with plans for him to attend a media institution and develop skills in video editing, production and content creation.

The initiative formed part of broader efforts to help him establish a sustainable path beyond his music career.

His final days

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According to Domi, Stoopid Boy remained interested in music shortly before his death and was working on new material.

Kenyan artiste Stoopid Boy. (Image: Stoopidboy Tugonyere/Facebook)

The two had also discussed several projects they intended to undertake together but never completed.

Domi recalled that during their final encounter, Stoopid Boy asked him for Sh25. Domi said he did not have the money at the time and promised to try to get it after reaching Mukuru.

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He later returned home and was called outside, where he was informed that Stoopid Boy had died at his mother's house.

The circumstances leading to his death had not yet been established by the time of publication but it is suspected to be suicide as described by Domi.

The report of his death has prompted mourning in Gotta City and reactions from people who had followed his rise, struggles and attempts to rebuild his life.

Oga Obinna, who had previously helped him seek rehabilitation, also reacted to the news on Thursday.

In a video shared on his social media accounts, Obinna appeared visibly shaken as he walked and repeatedly called out the late rapper's name.

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