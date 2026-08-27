Full timeline and guidelines for 2026 school-based assessments issued by KNEC

KNEC sets September date for 2026 school-based assessment tests

The Kenya National Examinations Council (KNEC) has announced the schedule for the administration of the 2026 School-Based Assessment (SBA) written tests and performance tasks.

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The guideline, issued in a memo by KNEC Chief Executive Officer David Njengere require schools to access the assessment tools through the Competency-Based Assessment (CBA) Portal from September 28, 2026.

In addition, schools are required to administer the assessment tools, score learners and upload the results to the CBA Portal within the stipulated timelines.

According to the schedule, assessment tools for Grade 3, Grade 4, Grade 5, Grade 7 and Grade 8 will be available on the portal from September 28, 2026. Schools will have until October 23, 2026, to upload the assessment scores.

KNEC CEO Dr. David Njengere

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KNEC guidelines for 2026 school-based assessments

The council said the 2026 assessment materials to be uploaded to the CBA Portal will include the Kenya Early Years Assessment (KEYA) for Grade 3, Kenya Foundation Level Education Assessment (KFLEA) tools for learners under the Stage-Based Curriculum, and School-Based Assessment tools for Grades 4, 5, 7 and 8.

For Grade 3, the written assessment will cover Mathematics and English Activities. The tools will be accessible from September 28, with October 23 set as the deadline for uploading scores.

Learners undertaking the SNE Foundation Level will undertake performance tasks, while Grades 4 and 5 will have written tests covering several learning areas.

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For Grades 4 and 5, the assessment areas listed by KNEC include Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, Agriculture, Science and Technology, Social Studies, Religious Education covering CRE, IRE and HRE, and Creative Arts.

Grades 7 AND 8

The council has also scheduled written assessments for Grades 7 and 8 beginning September 28.

The tests will cover Mathematics, English, Kiswahili, Kenyan Sign Language, Social Studies, CRE/IRE/HRE, Integrated Science, Agriculture, Creative Arts and Sports, and Pre-Technical Studies.

KNEC has directed headteachers to log into the CBA Portal to access the assessment materials. Schools experiencing password-related problems have been advised to use the “forgot password” function available on the portal to reset their credentials.

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Other guidelines

The council said schools will be responsible for administering the assessment tools and performance tasks, scoring the learners and uploading the outcomes of all learners within the prescribed period.

A detailed user manual has also been made available on the CBA Portal. According to KNEC, the manual provides step-by-step instructions on accessing the assessment tools, administering the assessments, using the scoring guides and uploading learners' scores.

The council has further instructed schools to print assessment tools containing colour images in colour or load them onto digital devices available at the schools.