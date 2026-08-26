Kenyans to give verdict on preferred 2027 leaders in new national poll

Beyond the presidency, Bobea Report says it intends to provide regular updates on preferences for other elective positions, including governors, senators, MPs, women representatives and MCAs.

Kenyans will soon have an opportunity to express their preferred political leaders ahead of the 2027 General Election, with a new national opinion poll set to measure voter preferences across the country.

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Bobea Report, a new independent research and opinion polling firm, is scheduled to launch its maiden nationwide poll on August 31, 2026.

The exercise will seek to establish the candidates preferred by Kenyans for various elective positions, including the presidency, governorships, senatorial seats, women representative positions, parliamentary constituencies and MCA wards.

The poll comes as political activity gradually begins to intensify ahead of the 2027 elections, with politicians and political parties expected to increasingly focus on voter sentiment as they position themselves for the next electoral contest.

According to Bobea Report, the exercise will cover all 47 counties and extend to the grassroots, with data collection planned across villages, markets, farms and matatu stages.

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The polling firm says the approach is intended to capture the views of ordinary Kenyans beyond the major population centres that often dominate national political conversations.

Bobea Report has also announced plans to conduct a presidential opinion poll every month following the August launch, allowing it to track changes in voter preferences as the country moves closer to the 2027 polls.

The firm says public opinion can shift in response to political developments, alliances, economic conditions and other national issues, making regular polling important in understanding how voters' choices evolve.

Beyond the presidency, Bobea Report says it intends to provide regular updates on preferences for other elective positions, including governors, senators, MPs, women representatives and MCAs.

The organisation says its polling will cover all 1,450 wards, describing the planned exercise as a grassroots-focused approach to understanding Kenya's political landscape.

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It has also pledged independence from political parties, candidates and corporations, saying its objective is to provide data that reflects the views of Kenyan voters.

The August 31 poll will therefore offer an early snapshot of where voter preferences stand more than a year before Kenyans head to the ballot.

With political alignments likely to change significantly before 2027, subsequent polls could provide a picture of how public opinion responds to new alliances, campaigns and emerging candidates.