Trump pauses select US visa appointments: What it means for Kenyans and other immigrants

What the US visa appointment pause means for immigrants

Kenyans planning to move to the United States through immigrant visa programmes face possible delays after President Donald Trump's administration temporarily paused immigrant visa appointments at US embassies and consulates worldwide.

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The US State Department said the pause is linked to a global training programme for consular officers, with visa appointments being adjusted to accommodate the training.

Applicants who had already secured interview dates have reportedly received emails informing them that their appointments have been rescheduled, with new dates to be communicated later.

This comes as part of a wider tightening of US immigration policy under Trump's second administration, which has placed greater emphasis on screening applicants and preventing immigrants who are considered likely to become dependent on US public benefits from entering the country.

US Border Patrol's Special Operation Group officers. (Image: USBPSOG)

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According to Reuters, a State Department spokesperson said the training would help officers evaluate visa applicants “comprehensively and consistently”, including whether prospective immigrants are likely to become dependent on US public benefits.

What this means for Kenyan applicants

For Kenyans, the immediate issue is visa interview delays rather than a blanket suspension of all US visas for Kenyan nationals.

The current global pause concerns immigrant visa appointments. These are visas used by people seeking to permanently relocate to the United States, including individuals joining family members, certain employment-based applicants and other people eligible for permanent immigration.

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The US Embassy in Nairobi provides immigrant visa services, and the State Department's immigrant visa scheduling system lists Nairobi among the posts handling such cases.

Kenyans who already have immigrant visa interviews scheduled should monitor communication from the US Embassy and the relevant US immigration authorities for information on rescheduling.

The State Department has not provided a definite date for when the affected appointments will resume.

US Embassy in Nairobi. (Image: ꌗꍏꂵ ꌗꉓꂦꋊꀤꉓ X)

From the information currently provided by the US government, The pause does not amount to an announcement that Kenyan nationals have been barred from applying for US immigrant visas.

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It also comes separately from earlier US restrictions that targeted nationals of specific countries.

Kenya was not among the 75 countries targeted by earlier pause

Earlier this year, the Trump administration introduced a separate policy suspending immigrant visa issuance to nationals of 75 countries over concerns about potential dependence on public benefits.

A federal judge in August struck down that policy, ruling that Secretary of State Marco Rubio had exceeded his statutory authority by imposing the nationality-based suspension.

The court found that the policy had bypassed the individual assessment normally conducted by consular officers.

Kenya was not among the countries affected by that 75-country suspension.

Applicants face greater scrutiny

The training comes as the Trump administration increases scrutiny of people seeking to enter or remain in the United States.

The administration has said its immigration policies are intended to strengthen domestic security and ensure that people admitted to the country can support themselves without becoming dependent on public assistance.

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In addition, Trump's administration has pursued visa revocations and other measures against foreign nationals.

Reuters earlier reported that the US was preparing to revoke B-1 and B-2 business and tourist visas held by foreign nationals who have applied for or are seeking asylum in the United States.

The move could affect up to 200,000 visas, according to Associated Press reporting cited by Reuters.

The administration has also faced legal challenges to several of its immigration measures.

Applicants seeking immigrant visas may experience delays in the interview stage, while the US consular system undergoes the new training and prepares to apply the administration's strengthened screening requirements.

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The US State Department has not announced when the paused appointments will resume, meaning applicants whose interviews have been affected will have to await further communication.

Visa services reorganised

This comes shortly after the United States also reorganised visa services across Africa.