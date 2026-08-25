Dolly Parton dies at 80: Country music icon's life, career and legacy

Dolly Parton, the legendary "Queen of Country," music icon, and beloved philanthropist, has died at the age of 80 (Image: Files)

Dolly Parton, the legendary "Queen of Country," music icon, and beloved philanthropist, has died at the age of 80 (Image: Files)

Dolly Parton, the country music legend whose songs crossed generations and genres, has died aged 80. Her family confirmed her death on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, after a career spanning more than six decades.

Dolly Parton, the Tennessee-born singer, songwriter, actress, entrepreneur and philanthropist who became one of the most recognisable figures in popular culture, has died at the age of 80.

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Her family announced the news on Tuesday.

Parton died peacefully in Nashville, according to a statement shared by her family but no official cause of death has been released.

Her death closes one of the longest and most remarkable careers in modern entertainment - one that began in poverty in rural Tennessee and eventually produced more than 100 million record sales, 11 Grammy Awards and thousands of songs.

Over a spectacular career spanning 60 years, Dolly Parton recorded 50 studio albums and wrote timeless hits like "Jolene" and "I Will Always Love You" (Image: Files)

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From a poor Tennessee family to global stardom

Born January 19, 1946, in Sevier County, Tennessee, Parton grew up as one of 12 children in a family with very little money.

Music became her way out.

She began performing as a child, appearing on local radio and television before moving to Nashville as a teenager.

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Her breakthrough came after joining The Porter Wagoner Show in the 1960s, where she became a national country music star.

But Parton was never content to remain somebody else's supporting act.

She built a solo career around her own songwriting and distinctive voice, eventually becoming one of country music's most successful artists.

She wrote an estimated 3,000 songs, including some of the most recognisable compositions in popular music.

The songs that became part of popular culture

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Parton's catalogue stretches far beyond country music.

“Jolene,” “Coat of Many Colors,” “9 to 5” and “I Will Always Love You” became defining songs of her career.

The latter took on an entirely new life when Whitney Houston recorded it for The Bodyguard soundtrack in 1992, turning Parton's composition into one of the biggest-selling singles of its era.

Her songwriting was often rooted in ordinary experiences - poverty, family, heartbreak, ambition and working life - which helped give her music an unusual universality.

Dolly Parton achieved a staggering 25 US country No. 1 singles. She successfully crossed over into pop stardom with her 1980 anthem "9 to 5" (Image: Files)

More than a singer

Parton's career eventually expanded into film, television, publishing and business.

She starred alongside Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin in 9 to 5, and appeared in films including The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas and Steel Magnolias.

She also became an entrepreneur, most famously through Dollywood, the Tennessee theme park she helped transform into a major tourist attraction.

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Her influence was also recognised outside country music.

She was inducted into the Country Music Hall of Fame and the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and received a Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award. She was also recognised with the Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award for her charitable work.

The legacy beyond the stage

Perhaps Parton's most enduring contribution came outside music.

Her Imagination Library began in 1995 as a literacy programme in her home county, providing free books to children.

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It eventually expanded internationally and has distributed hundreds of millions of books.

She also supported medical research and disaster relief.

In 2020, Parton donated $1 million to Vanderbilt University Medical Center, funding research that contributed to the development of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

That combination - enormous commercial success coupled with a strong connection to ordinary people - became central to her public image.

Dolly Parton's accolades and honors include 11 Grammy Awards, three Emmy Awards, and a humanitarian honorary Oscar in 2025 (Image: Files)

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What was Dolly Parton's cause of death?

Parton had spoken publicly about health problems in the months before her death.

She had postponed and later cancelled planned performances, and had discussed dealing with health issues including dizziness and dehydration.

She also underwent treatment related to kidney stones.

However, none of these conditions has been identified by her family as the cause of death, and it would be wrong to speculate.

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Her death also comes about 17 months after the death of her husband, Carl Dean, whom she had married in 1966.

A career that outlived generations

Only days before her death, Parton was still being honoured for her songwriting.

The Americana Music Association had announced that she would receive its Lifetime Achievement Award, recognising a career that had profoundly influenced American music.

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She had spent more than six decades proving that country music could travel far beyond its traditional audience.

Dolly Parton was a songwriter who became a singer, a singer who became an actress, an entertainer who became a businesswoman, and a wealthy star who remained closely associated with the poverty and community that shaped her childhood.

Her music will remain her most obvious legacy.

But perhaps the bigger one is the number of people who benefited from what she did after the records were sold - children who received books, communities that received support and generations of musicians who found that a country song could belong to almost anyone.