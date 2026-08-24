Advertisement

'Kenya is such a random place': reactions as 5,000 attend Japanese music festival

Jason Ndunyu 14:27 - 24 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)
While the event was designed around Japanese entertainment and culture, footage from the main stage has particularly caught the attention of Kenyans online, with users joking about the sight of a predominantly Kenyan audience dancing energetically to songs performed in Japanese
Advertisement

Videos showing Kenyans singing, dancing and enthusiastically responding to Japanese music have sparked amusement and surprise online after Nairobi hosted Otamatsuri 2026.

Advertisement

The annual Japanese anime and manga festival was held at the Carnivore Grounds on August 22, bringing together about 5,000 people for a day of Japanese pop culture, music, cosplay, gaming and cultural activities.

While the event was designed around Japanese entertainment and culture, footage from the main stage has particularly caught the attention of Kenyans online, with users joking about the sight of a predominantly Kenyan audience dancing energetically to songs performed in Japanese.

“In Kenya everything is possible, hapa ilikua Japanese idol concert, 90% audience ilikua Kenyan dancing like they understand the Japan language.... indeed Kenya ni magical,” one social media user, Lyn Francis wrote.

Another user, Muthoni W, simply observed, “Kenyans are always somewhere doing something.”

Advertisement
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)

More reactions

On his part, Gichuru described the country’s cultural diversity as part of what made the scenes striking.

“Kenya is such a random place. If you are really looking for your interesting subculture keep looking. You will for sure find your people,” he noted.

The reactions followed videos from the festival showing fans gathered around the main stage, dancing and singing along as Japanese performers took turns entertaining the crowd.

Advertisement

Another user, Mumbua, noted that despite everything happening in the country, people had still turned up to enjoy themselves.

“A lot is happening in my country, but we will not skip on a good time. See how happy everyone present is. Sherehe sheria,” the user wrote.

Another reaction focused on the atmosphere rather than the music itself.

“Not a single cell phone in the crowd. Everyone dancing. Are the last great concerts going to be somewhere in Africa?” wrote sull1vannolan.

Advertisement

What was Otamatsuri 2026?

The scenes were part of Otamatsuri, an annual anime and manga convention organised by Movie Jabber that has developed into a gathering point for Japanese pop culture enthusiasts in Kenya and the wider region.

This year's event featured Japanese music, anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, food and cultural activities, alongside performances by visiting Japanese artists and performers.

Among the main attractions was Japanese independent singer Yurapico, who performed in Africa for the first time.

Japanese independent singer Yurapico. (Image: Yurapico)
Japanese independent singer Yurapico. (Image: Yurapico)

Known by the catchphrase “the most passionate idol in the world”, Yurapico delivered a performance that saw the audience sing and dance along with her.

Yurapico later said she had been nervous about performing in Africa for the first time but was moved by the response from the Kenyan audience.

The reaction from the audience also stood out to Yuki, the owner of the Nairobi-based Japanese establishment Cheka TV/Chekafe.

Sharing his reaction online, Yuki highlighted the distance between Japan and Kenya and the response that Japanese performers received in Nairobi.

Advertisement

“The Result of a Japanese Idol Coming to Kenya,” he wrote. “I never imagined Kenyans would get this excited.”

He added that when the Japanese idols took the stage, “the venue erupted in an explosion of energy.”

“In a place about 11,000 km away from Japan, there are people cheering for Japanese idols I think this is pretty amazing,” Yuki wrote.

Anime characters take over Carnivore

Advertisement

Otamatsuri also featured a large cosplay community, with attendees turning up dressed as characters from popular Japanese anime and manga franchises.

Costumes drew inspiration from titles including Naruto, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, with participants creating outfits, wigs, armour and props to recreate characters.

Videos from the event showed cosplayers posing for photographs, performing battle poses and using replica props including foam swords.

The festival also featured the Japanese samurai and ninja performance troupe Katanaya Ichi, which brought martial arts theatre and swordplay to the Nairobi audience.

Other activities included matcha-making sessions, discussions around webtoons, Japanese food stalls and gaming zones where attendees participated in video game tournaments and LAN gaming.

Advertisement
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)
Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)

Japanese idol Karen from Colorful Scream also made her first solo appearance in Africa, while Miraiskirt⁺ returned after appearing at the 2025 edition.

Chonmage Japan, a duo known for combining rock music with samurai-inspired outfits, also returned following its appearance at the previous festival.

The festival attracted about 5,000 attendees, according to the event's organisers and reports around the gathering.

The daytime programme ran from 10am to 7pm and was followed by an 18+ after-party and overnight LAN gaming.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final
Entertainment
25.08.2026
Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu with Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)
News
25.08.2026
Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi? Suluhu's deputy who resigned less than a year in office
Containers at the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Naivasha. (Image: Kenya Ports Authority)
News
25.08.2026
KRA sets new Sh3.2mn customs benchmark affecting select traders: what it means
PMNC Kenya 2026: Born to Win - Infinix GT 50 Pro Powers an Unforgettable Championship
Lifestyle
25.08.2026
PMNC Kenya 2026: Born to Win - Infinix GT 50 Pro Powers an Unforgettable Championship
Why canned drinks are harder to counterfeit than bottled drinks
News
25.08.2026
Why canned drinks are harder to counterfeit than bottled drinks
Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait. (Image: Office of the Data Protection Commissioner)
News
25.08.2026
Kenya seeks new Data Commissioner to replace Kassait as PSC opens vacancy