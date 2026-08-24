'Kenya is such a random place': reactions as 5,000 attend Japanese music festival

While the event was designed around Japanese entertainment and culture, footage from the main stage has particularly caught the attention of Kenyans online, with users joking about the sight of a predominantly Kenyan audience dancing energetically to songs performed in Japanese

Videos showing Kenyans singing, dancing and enthusiastically responding to Japanese music have sparked amusement and surprise online after Nairobi hosted Otamatsuri 2026.

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The annual Japanese anime and manga festival was held at the Carnivore Grounds on August 22, bringing together about 5,000 people for a day of Japanese pop culture, music, cosplay, gaming and cultural activities.

While the event was designed around Japanese entertainment and culture, footage from the main stage has particularly caught the attention of Kenyans online, with users joking about the sight of a predominantly Kenyan audience dancing energetically to songs performed in Japanese.

“In Kenya everything is possible, hapa ilikua Japanese idol concert, 90% audience ilikua Kenyan dancing like they understand the Japan language.... indeed Kenya ni magical,” one social media user, Lyn Francis wrote.

Another user, Muthoni W, simply observed, “Kenyans are always somewhere doing something.”

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Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)

More reactions

On his part, Gichuru described the country’s cultural diversity as part of what made the scenes striking.

“Kenya is such a random place. If you are really looking for your interesting subculture keep looking. You will for sure find your people,” he noted.

The reactions followed videos from the festival showing fans gathered around the main stage, dancing and singing along as Japanese performers took turns entertaining the crowd.

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Another user, Mumbua, noted that despite everything happening in the country, people had still turned up to enjoy themselves.

“A lot is happening in my country, but we will not skip on a good time. See how happy everyone present is. Sherehe sheria,” the user wrote.

Another reaction focused on the atmosphere rather than the music itself.

“Not a single cell phone in the crowd. Everyone dancing. Are the last great concerts going to be somewhere in Africa?” wrote sull1vannolan.

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What was Otamatsuri 2026?

The scenes were part of Otamatsuri, an annual anime and manga convention organised by Movie Jabber that has developed into a gathering point for Japanese pop culture enthusiasts in Kenya and the wider region.

This year's event featured Japanese music, anime, manga, cosplay, gaming, food and cultural activities, alongside performances by visiting Japanese artists and performers.

Among the main attractions was Japanese independent singer Yurapico, who performed in Africa for the first time.

Japanese independent singer Yurapico. (Image: Yurapico)

Known by the catchphrase “the most passionate idol in the world”, Yurapico delivered a performance that saw the audience sing and dance along with her.

Yurapico later said she had been nervous about performing in Africa for the first time but was moved by the response from the Kenyan audience.

Thank you to everyone who came to OTAMATSURI 2026 in Nairobi, Kenya🇰🇪🎤

It was my first time ever in Africa, so I was really nervous, but everyone was smiling and full of energy‥😭

I got so much encouragement from you all that I was moved to tears🥲



I’m so happy to be alive and… pic.twitter.com/9Zmmbzgtsu — ゆらぴこ🌼🐤 (@yura_burstgirl) August 23, 2026

The reaction from the audience also stood out to Yuki, the owner of the Nairobi-based Japanese establishment Cheka TV/Chekafe.

Sharing his reaction online, Yuki highlighted the distance between Japan and Kenya and the response that Japanese performers received in Nairobi.

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“The Result of a Japanese Idol Coming to Kenya,” he wrote. “I never imagined Kenyans would get this excited.”

He added that when the Japanese idols took the stage, “the venue erupted in an explosion of energy.”

“In a place about 11,000 km away from Japan, there are people cheering for Japanese idols I think this is pretty amazing,” Yuki wrote.

Anime characters take over Carnivore

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Otamatsuri also featured a large cosplay community, with attendees turning up dressed as characters from popular Japanese anime and manga franchises.

Costumes drew inspiration from titles including Naruto, One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen and Demon Slayer, with participants creating outfits, wigs, armour and props to recreate characters.

Videos from the event showed cosplayers posing for photographs, performing battle poses and using replica props including foam swords.

The festival also featured the Japanese samurai and ninja performance troupe Katanaya Ichi, which brought martial arts theatre and swordplay to the Nairobi audience.

Other activities included matcha-making sessions, discussions around webtoons, Japanese food stalls and gaming zones where attendees participated in video game tournaments and LAN gaming.

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Kenyans attending the Otamatsuri 2026 held in Nairobi. (Image: UGC)

Japanese idol Karen from Colorful Scream also made her first solo appearance in Africa, while Miraiskirt⁺ returned after appearing at the 2025 edition.

Chonmage Japan, a duo known for combining rock music with samurai-inspired outfits, also returned following its appearance at the previous festival.

The festival attracted about 5,000 attendees, according to the event's organisers and reports around the gathering.