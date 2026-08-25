The coastal ports are reaping the benefits of a surge in cruise tourism, as Mombasa and Lamu continue to attract international cruise liners (Image: Files)

The coastal ports are reaping the benefits of a surge in cruise tourism, as Mombasa and Lamu continue to attract international cruise liners (Image: Files)

Kenya's $50,000 visitor insurance rule: Why has the High Court suspended it?

Kenya's plan to require foreign visitors to have at least US$50,000 in travel health cover has been temporarily halted by the High Court. Here is what the rule required and why it is being challenged.

Kenya's new mandatory travel insurance requirement has hit a legal roadblock, just weeks after the government introduced it.

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The High Court has temporarily suspended the implementation and enforcement of the rule requiring foreign visitors staying in Kenya for less than 12 months to have travel health insurance with a minimum cumulative benefit of US$50,000, roughly Sh6.4 million.

Justice Francis Rayola Olel issued the interim orders after two Marsabit residents challenged the government's decision.

The matter is scheduled for further hearing on September 16, 2026.

But there is an important detail behind the headline:

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US$50,000 is the value of the insurance cover, not the amount a visitor has to pay for a policy.

European tourists wheel their luggage to the taxi bay after clearing the international arrivals gate at JKIA (Image: Files)

What exactly did Kenya introduce?

The requirement came through Gazette Notice No. 11492, issued by Health Cabinet Secretary Aden Duale on July 30, 2026.

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It applies to non-Kenyans intending to enter and remain in Kenya for less than 12 months.

The insurance must cover the visitor for their entire stay and be provided by an insurer approved and licensed under Kenya's Insurance Act.

The minimum US$50,000 cover is divided across several benefits.

At least US$20,000 must cover medical expenses, while US$25,000 is allocated to emergency medical transportation.

The policy must also provide US$300 for prescribed medicines, US$1,000 for mental illness treatment and US$5,000 for repatriation of mortal remains.

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The requirement was not created from scratch.

Section 26(6) of the Social Health Insurance Act, 2023 already requires non-Kenyans staying in the country for less than 12 months to possess travel health insurance, with the details to be determined by the Health Cabinet Secretary.

The 2024 regulations also provide for travel insurance covering emergency treatment, evacuation, hospital benefits, medicines and repatriation.

Why did the government want it?

The policy is intended to ensure foreign visitors have medical protection while in Kenya and reduce the possibility of unpaid medical bills falling on local facilities or public resources.

The travel industry has argued that insurance itself is not the problem.

The concern has been how the requirement is implemented, including whether visitors can use policies bought in their home countries and how those policies will be verified.

The Ministry of Health has said travellers who already have qualifying insurance can upload proof through the electronic travel authorisation system, while those without compliant cover could obtain a policy at designated entry points in Kenya.

An unidentified Jamaican family jets into Kenya after the Visa-free policy between the two countries was enacted (Image: Files)

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Why did the court stop it?

The petitioners have raised several legal and administrative questions.

They argue that the Health Ministry effectively directed immigration authorities to enforce an entry requirement, despite immigration and management of foreign nationals falling under the Interior Ministry and Directorate of Immigration.

They have also challenged the lack of public participation, the handling of travellers' personal information and the mechanism for selecting insurers to participate in the scheme.

Another concern is whether the government had established the necessary administrative and policy framework before making the requirement operational.

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The Consumers Federation of Kenya, meanwhile, has filed a separate challenge arguing that the programme was introduced without adequate public participation and clear criteria for selecting participating insurers.

What does the suspension mean for travellers?

For now, the government cannot enforce the mandatory insurance requirement under the suspended notice while the interim orders remain in force.

That does not mean the US$50,000 requirement has been permanently cancelled.

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The court has only stopped its implementation pending further proceedings.

The legal battle therefore matters beyond insurance companies.

Kenya's tourism sector depends heavily on international visitors, and travel agents have warned that unclear entry requirements could create uncertainty for travellers, airlines, tour operators and hotels.

The eventual court decision will determine whether Kenya can proceed with the mandatory cover as gazetted, modify the framework or abandon the current implementation altogether.