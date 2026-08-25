Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu with Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)

Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu with Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)

Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi? Suluhu's deputy who resigned less than a year in office

Tanzania’s Emmanuel Nchimbi quits politics after three decades in public service

Tanzania's Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi has announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics, bringing to an end a political career spanning more than three decades.

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Nchimbi announced the decision on August 25, 2026, saying he had written to President Samia Suluhu Hassan to inform her of his decision to retire from politics and public service.

"Consequently, I will resign from the position of Vice President of the United Republic of Tanzania—pursuant to Article 50(2)(c) read together with Article 149(2) of the Constitution—effective September 4, 2026," he said.

Assurance to President Suluhu

Nchimbi noted his decision was linked to a pledge he made to President Samia when he assumed the position.

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Tanzania's Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)

He added that he had also assured the President that he would leave office if she felt the need for a different Vice President.

"I am fully convinced that the Hon. President desires change; therefore, I have decided to honor my pledge," Nchimbi said.

His departure comes less than a year after he was sworn in as Vice President on November 3, 2025, succeeding the late Dr Philip Mpango.

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Who is Emmanuel Nchimbi?

Born in December 1971, in Tanzania's Mbeya Region, Nchimbi rose through the ranks of the ruling Chama Cha Mapinduzi (CCM) before occupying some of the country's most senior political and diplomatic positions.

His early exposure to public service was partly influenced by his father, John Nchimbi, who was a regional police commander and a member of the CCM National Executive Council.

Nchimbi attended Oysterbay Primary School in Dar es Salaam between 1980 and 1986 before proceeding through Uru Secondary School, Sangu Secondary School and Forest Hill Secondary School in Mbeya.

He later studied at the Institute of Development Management-Mzumbe, now Mzumbe University, and subsequently obtained a Master of Business Administration and a PhD.

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His professional career began in the late 1990s, when he worked as a researcher and administrator after completing his studies.

Entry into politics

Nchimbi's political rise was closely associated with CCM, particularly its youth structures.

He entered Parliament as the Member of Parliament for Songea Urban constituency, a position he held from 2005 to 2015.

During President Jakaya Kikwete's administration, Nchimbi became part of the government leadership, serving in several ministerial positions.

He was appointed Deputy Minister for Information, Culture and Sports in 2006 and subsequently served as Deputy Minister for Labour, Employment and Youth Development between 2006 and 2008.

Between 2008 and 2010, he served as Deputy Minister for Defence and National Service.

He later became Minister of Information, Culture, Sports and Youths, serving from 2010 to 2012, before being appointed Minister of Home Affairs in 2012.

The Home Affairs portfolio placed him in charge of a key area of government concerned with internal security and administration.

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From politics to diplomacy

After leaving Parliament in 2015, Nchimbi moved into diplomacy.

He served as Tanzania's Ambassador to Brazil from 2016 to 2021, representing the country in Brasilia during a period in which Tanzania sought to strengthen bilateral relations, including trade and agricultural ties.

He was subsequently appointed Ambassador to Egypt, serving in Cairo from 2022 until August 2023.

His return to Tanzania's political centre came in January 2024 when he was appointed Secretary-General of CCM, placing him in charge of the machinery of the governing party.

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Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu with Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)

The position put Nchimbi at the centre of CCM's political organisation before his eventual elevation to the country's second-highest constitutional office.

From CCM Secretary-General to Vice President

Nchimbi's appointment as Vice President followed his period as CCM Secretary-General.

He was sworn in on November 3, 2025, becoming President Samia's Vice President after the death of Philip Mpango. His tenure in the position, however, lasted less than a year.

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In announcing his departure, Nchimbi thanked President Samia and CCM for the confidence they had placed in him, while also expressing gratitude to Tanzanians for their cooperation throughout his public service career.