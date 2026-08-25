PMNC Kenya 2026: Born to Win - Infinix GT 50 Pro Powers an Unforgettable Championship

Kenya’s competitive gaming scene came alive on August 22 and 23 as the PUBG Mobile National Championship (PMNC) Kenya 2026 brought together 16 of the country’s top PUBG MOBILE teams for two days of high-intensity competition at Mount Kenya University, Thika.

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With a USD 3,000 prize pool and a pathway for the champions to progress to PMGO 2026 and represent Kenya on the global stage, the tournament attracted leading gaming influencers, media and passionate fans.

Infinix, the exclusive partner and official gaming phone of the championship, brought the competition closer to fans through an interactive GT 50 Pro experience zone.

Participants took on a three-stage challenge featuring Touch Transfer, PUBG MOBILE Brainrot Royale and a GT 50 Pro check-in, before proceeding to the Airdrop Area for a chance to win an Infinix GT 50 Pro, Magnetic power banks and PUBG MOBILE gifts.

Beyond the Battlefield: How Infinix is Powering Kenya’s Next Generation of Gamers

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For Infinix, the decision to focus strongly on gaming reflects the rapid evolution of gaming from a form of entertainment into a serious ecosystem for competition, content creation, community and opportunity.

The GT 50 Pro was built around this changing landscape, giving gamers a device designed to keep up with the demands of competitive play.

The GT 50 Pro brings together a powerful suite of gaming technologies, including the HydroFlow Liquid Cooling Architecture, 144FPS Gaming Ecosystem, Pressure-Sense GT Triggers, self-developed N1 Network Chip, MediaTek Dimensity 8400 Ultimate processor and a 6500mAh battery with 45W fast charging and 30W wireless charging.

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At PMNC, every competitor used the GT 50 Pro, turning the championship into a real-world demonstration of its gaming capabilities under competitive pressure.

“At Infinix, we are committed to serving and empowering the gaming community, which is why we developed the GT 50 Pro, a dedicated gaming phone that meets the demands of serious gamers, it features our advanced HydroFlow Liquid Cooling technology, designed to help maintain stable performance during intense and extended gaming sessions, alongside a massive 6500mAh battery that gives gamers the power to keep playing for longer.

The GT 50 Pro represents our commitment to giving gamers the performance and tools they need to compete, dominate and be Born to Win.” Charles Wang, Brand Manager, Infinix Kenya.

The GT 50 Pro's Born to Win philosophy extends beyond competitive gaming, positioning the device as a winning companion for users pursuing ambitions in content creation, business, careers and other areas of life.

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For Infinix, supporting Kenya's gaming community is therefore not only about providing powerful gaming hardware, but also about supporting an emerging generation that sees gaming as a platform to compete, create and build a future.

Built for Those Who Are Born to Win: Why the Infinix GT 50 Pro is Made for Competitive Gaming

The tournament ultimately delivered a fitting example of that Born to Win spirit, with Rescue Esports overcoming the competition to claim the PMNC Kenya 2026 championship, while Rush Esports finished runners-up and No Pressure secured third place.

RushClutch was also named the tournament's MVP for his standout individual performance.

“The journey has had its ups and downs, but as a team, we managed to navigate the challenges and make it to the end successfully. There were certainly challenges along the way, but the hosting and the devices provided for the competition were excellent. We particularly appreciated the fairness that came with having every gamer use the same GT 50 Pro. It created an equal playing field for all the competitors, allowing the outcome to be determined by skill, strategy and teamwork, while having a phone that is capable of delivering a strong gaming experience.”

Rescue Esports, PMNC Kenya 2026 Champions. Their victory capped two days of competition in which every elimination, placement and strategic decision counted, reinforcing the importance of performance, teamwork and composure at the highest level.

For Infinix, the championship was a reflection of what the GT 50 Pro stands for: a device for gamers who are Born to Win, and a winning companion beyond gaming.

Celebrating Kenya’s Growing Gaming Community

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PMNC Kenya 2026 also highlighted the continued growth and influence of Kenya’s gaming and esports community.

The event attracted top Kenyan media and leading gaming influencers, who joined players and fans to witness the country’s best PUBG Mobile talent compete at the highest national level.

For Infinix, the partnership provided an opportunity to connect directly with a community that increasingly sees gaming not only as entertainment, but also as a platform for competition, content creation, community and opportunity.

The GT 50 Pro embodies this evolution-giving gamers the tools to compete, creators the performance to produce and ambitious young people a device that can accompany them beyond the game.

Through its partnership with PMNC Kenya 2026, Infinix reinforced its commitment to Kenya’s gaming community while showcasing the GT 50 Pro as more than just a gaming phone.

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The GT 50 Pro is a winning companion-built for the battles you play, the goals you chase and the wins you create beyond gaming.

Pricing and availability

The Infinix GT 50 Pro is available in Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier. Complementing the unique Black Abyss, Red Blaze, and Silver Glacier color schemes is Mechanical Light Waves-a dynamic RGB array designed for a professional esports identity.