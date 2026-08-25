Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final

The Driftwood Sevens delivered a weekend of high-intensity rugby and live entertainment in Mombasa, with Tusker's Tusker Na Rugby platform bringing fans together for two days of music, sport and celebration.

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The fourth leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, held at the Mombasa Sports Club, combined competitive action on the pitch with an entertainment line-up that kept fans engaged long after the final whistle.

Bensoul headlines Saturday

Saturday's entertainment was headlined by Bensoul, who took the stage and entertained the Mombasa crowd with some of his popular hits, including Nairobi, Extra Pressure, Lucy, Nakufa and Extravaganza.

The performance added to the atmosphere around the tournament as fans switched from the day's rugby action to an evening of live music.

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Bensoul was supported by DJ Double Trouble, DJ Ramoz and Rattihy the DJ, while MC Claudia Naisabwa and Hypeman Salem kept the crowd engaged throughout the evening.

Charisma takes over Sunday

The entertainment continued on Sunday with Charisma, who delivered a lively performance featuring his popular tracks including True Love, Sina Noma and Soft Life.

The Sunday experience received an additional boost when Fathermore made a surprise appearance, adding an unexpected highlight to the entertainment programme and delighting fans at the venue.

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The Sunday line-up also featured DJ Tophaz, DJ Issa and VJ Chris, with BM Shaxxy and Hype Mylez Montego keeping the energy high throughout the evening.

The two-day entertainment experience was delivered by Tusker through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, as the brand continued its support of the National Sevens Circuit and its commitment to creating memorable experiences around the game.

Kabras claim second circuit title

On the pitch, Kabras Sugar came from behind to beat KCB Rugby 15–5 in a thrilling Driftwood Sevens final on Sunday.

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KCB opened the scoring shortly before half-time when Festus Shiasi grounded a loose ball in the try box to give the bankers a 5–0 lead.

Kabras responded strongly after the break, with Griffin Chao finishing a kick-and-chase move to level the scores before the sugar millers completed the comeback to claim the title.

The victory gave Kabras their second trophy of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, following their earlier triumph at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.