Advertisement

Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final

Pulse Mix
Pulse Mix 13:18 - 25 August 2026
Add Pulse as a preferred source on Google
Advertisement

The Driftwood Sevens delivered a weekend of high-intensity rugby and live entertainment in Mombasa, with Tusker's Tusker Na Rugby platform bringing fans together for two days of music, sport and celebration.

Advertisement

The fourth leg of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, held at the Mombasa Sports Club, combined competitive action on the pitch with an entertainment line-up that kept fans engaged long after the final whistle.

Bensoul headlines Saturday

Saturday's entertainment was headlined by Bensoul, who took the stage and entertained the Mombasa crowd with some of his popular hits, including Nairobi, Extra Pressure, Lucy, Nakufa and Extravaganza.

The performance added to the atmosphere around the tournament as fans switched from the day's rugby action to an evening of live music.

Advertisement

Bensoul was supported by DJ Double Trouble, DJ Ramoz and Rattihy the DJ, while MC Claudia Naisabwa and Hypeman Salem kept the crowd engaged throughout the evening.

Charisma takes over Sunday

The entertainment continued on Sunday with Charisma, who delivered a lively performance featuring his popular tracks including True Love, Sina Noma and Soft Life.

The Sunday experience received an additional boost when Fathermore made a surprise appearance, adding an unexpected highlight to the entertainment programme and delighting fans at the venue.

Advertisement

The Sunday line-up also featured DJ Tophaz, DJ Issa and VJ Chris, with BM Shaxxy and Hype Mylez Montego keeping the energy high throughout the evening.

The two-day entertainment experience was delivered by Tusker through its Tusker Na Rugby platform, as the brand continued its support of the National Sevens Circuit and its commitment to creating memorable experiences around the game.

Kabras claim second circuit title

On the pitch, Kabras Sugar came from behind to beat KCB Rugby 15–5 in a thrilling Driftwood Sevens final on Sunday.

Advertisement

KCB opened the scoring shortly before half-time when Festus Shiasi grounded a loose ball in the try box to give the bankers a 5–0 lead.

Kabras responded strongly after the break, with Griffin Chao finishing a kick-and-chase move to level the scores before the sugar millers completed the comeback to claim the title.

The victory gave Kabras their second trophy of the 2026 National Sevens Circuit, following their earlier triumph at the Dala Sevens in Kisumu.

With Driftwood now complete, attention turns to the final two legs of the circuit, with Embu Sevens scheduled for September 5 - 6 before the season concludes with Christie Sevens in Nairobi on September 12 -13.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Entertainment
03.12.2025
Professional occupations in Kiswahili Challenge
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final
Entertainment
25.08.2026
Bensoul, Charisma light up Driftwood 7s in Mombasa, as Kabras stun KCB in final
Tanzania's President Samia Suluhu with Vice President Dr Emmanuel John Nchimbi who announced his resignation from office and retirement from politics on August 25, 2026. (Image: Samia Suluhu)
News
25.08.2026
Who Is Emmanuel Nchimbi? Suluhu's deputy who resigned less than a year in office
Containers at the Inland Container Depot (ICD), Naivasha. (Image: Kenya Ports Authority)
News
25.08.2026
KRA sets new Sh3.2mn customs benchmark affecting select traders: what it means
PMNC Kenya 2026: Born to Win - Infinix GT 50 Pro Powers an Unforgettable Championship
Lifestyle
25.08.2026
PMNC Kenya 2026: Born to Win - Infinix GT 50 Pro Powers an Unforgettable Championship
Why canned drinks are harder to counterfeit than bottled drinks
News
25.08.2026
Why canned drinks are harder to counterfeit than bottled drinks
Data Protection Commissioner Immaculate Kassait. (Image: Office of the Data Protection Commissioner)
News
25.08.2026
Kenya seeks new Data Commissioner to replace Kassait as PSC opens vacancy