An aerial view of the Juja Farm Exit Slip Road in Juja Town along the Thika Superhighway that;s under construction (Image: Files)

An aerial view of the Juja Farm Exit Slip Road in Juja Town along the Thika Superhighway that;s under construction (Image: Files)

NTSA data: The hours and days when Kenya records most road crashes

NTSA data shows that Kenya's roads become particularly dangerous from 7pm to 9pm, with Friday, Saturday and Sunday recording the highest number of crashes. Here's why the risk rises after dark.

There is a time when Kenya's roads become significantly more dangerous - and it is not necessarily during the morning rush hour.

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The latest road-safety data from the National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) points to the evening and weekend as some of the riskiest periods for motorists and other road users.

In July 2026, Friday, Saturday and Sunday accounted for more than half of recorded road accidents, while 7pm to 9pm emerged as a particularly dangerous window.

The single deadliest hour was 8pm to 9pm, when 37 people were killed in crashes.

A lorry rams into a sewage exhauster tanker at Roy Sambo along Thika Road on August 24th 2026 (Image: Files)

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Why 7pm to 9pm is so dangerous

The problem is a combination of factors rather than one particular cause.

By evening, visibility is falling, more drivers are travelling home or beginning long-distance journeys, pedestrians are still moving along major roads and some motorists may be driving at higher speeds once traffic thins out.

NTSA's broader road-safety data has previously found that about 30% of crashes nationally occur between 7pm and 10pm.

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In Nairobi, the figure is about 26%. The agency has linked the concentration to reduced visibility and higher speeds after congestion eases.

For a driver, that creates a dangerous combination: less time to see a hazard and less time to react to it.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday stand out

The latest figures also reveal a weekly pattern.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday recorded the highest number of crashes in July, with the three days together accounting for more than half of the month's reported accidents.

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Previous NTSA statistics point in the same direction.

Saturdays recorded the highest number of road fatalities in 2024, followed by Sundays.

The authority has also identified weekends and evening hours as periods requiring heightened enforcement.

The reasons are familiar: increased leisure travel, long-distance journeys, heavier pedestrian activity and greater exposure to speeding and alcohol-impaired driving.

Speed turns a mistake into a fatal crash

Speeding remains one of the leading factors associated with serious crashes.

When roads become less congested at night, some motorists compensate by driving faster.

That reduces the time available to react to a pedestrian, motorcycle, stalled vehicle or obstruction.

NTSA's July 2026 report identified loss of control, hit-and-run incidents and speeding among the leading recorded causes of crashes.

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The National Transport and Safety Authority (NTSA) is the government agency mandated to manage and regulate the road transport sub-sector in Kenya (Image: Files)

Motorcycles and commercial vehicles face particular risks

The danger is not distributed equally among road users.

NTSA identified motorcycles and commercial vehicles among the vehicle categories frequently associated with fatal crashes.

In July 2026, motorcyclist deaths increased by nearly 21% compared with July 2025, while passenger fatalities rose by more than 85%.

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For passengers, this is particularly important because they have little control over the driver's behaviour.

Night driving brings another problem: fatigue

Long-distance travel after dark can put drivers at risk of fatigue, especially when journeys begin late in the evening or continue through the early morning.

NTSA has previously advised motorists to plan journeys between 6am and 6pm where possible, citing reduced visibility, fatigue and the increased likelihood of encountering impaired drivers after dark.

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That does not mean every night journey is unsafe. It means the margin for error is smaller.

Kenya's road deaths remain high

The timing data comes against a worrying national backdrop.

Road-traffic victims rose from 1,974 in July 2025 to 2,167 in July 2026, a 9.78% increase. Fatalities rose from 396 to 441, while serious injuries increased from 958 to 1,006.

The figures point to a simple lesson for motorists: the clock matters, but behaviour matters more.

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