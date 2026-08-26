What the PPDT ruling means for Sifuna, Linda Mwananchi and the disputed political brand

The dispute emerged as the Linda Mwananchi movement, associated with Sifuna and other opposition figures, sought to secure legal recognition of the name it had been using politically ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The Political Parties Disputes Tribunal (PPDT) has given Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna’s Linda Mwananchi faction temporary protection over its preferred political identity, while allowing a separate party using the LINDA name to continue with its registration process pending the determination of the dispute.

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In preliminary orders issued on Tuesday, August 25, 2026, the tribunal allowed Sifuna’s team to reserve the name “The Mwananchi Party” pending the hearing and determination of its appeal.

At the same time, it restrained the Registrar of Political Parties from considering, processing, reserving or registering “Linda Mwananchi” or any similar variation for another person or entity while the appeal is pending.

The case is scheduled to return before the tribunal on September 14, 2026, at 2:30pm.

Linda Mwananchi movement leaders in Western Kenya. (Image: Linda Mwananchi)

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How the dispute started

The dispute emerged as the Linda Mwananchi movement, associated with Sifuna and other opposition figures, sought to secure legal recognition of the name it had been using politically ahead of the 2027 General Election.

The issue was complicated by another application involving the name. According to reporting on the dispute, an applicant, Charles Wanyonyi, had earlier sought to reserve “Linda Mwananchi Party of Kenya”, prompting objections from Sifuna's allies, who argued that the name had already become associated with their political movement.

The Office of the Registrar of Political Parties (ORPP) initially rejected the reservation of the disputed name.

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The Registrar cited legal concerns surrounding the proposed name, including its similarity to existing registered or reserved political slogans and issues of public interest.

Additionally, the matter subsequently became more complicated after discussions between Sifuna's team and the Registrar's office over whether the earlier decision could be reviewed.

The proposed review triggered objections from parties claiming interests in the name and raised questions over the competing applications.

Sifuna's faction eventually challenged the Registrar's position before the PPDT after the name was again rejected.

What the latest ruling changes

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The tribunal's Tuesday orders do not amount to a final determination that Sifuna's faction owns or has secured the Linda Mwananchi name.

Instead, the orders preserve the position of the competing parties while the appeal proceeds.

Sifuna's team has been allowed to reserve “The Mwananchi Party”, giving the faction an alternative name during the dispute.

The Registrar has simultaneously been stopped from registering “Linda Mwananchi” or a substantially similar variation in favour of another entity pending the appeal.

The tribunal has also allowed the Liberty National Democratic Alliance (LINDA) to proceed with its reservation and registration process pending the hearing and determination of the case.

On its part, the LINDA side has maintained that the LINDA identity belongs to its organisation.

The arrangement followed a consent between the parties, which the tribunal adopted as an order.

This means that the existing registration position involving LINDA and the reservation of The Mwananchi Party remains in place while the legal challenge is heard.

Sifuna says the fight is about the brand

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Sifuna has separately sought to distinguish the dispute over the name from the question of acquiring a new political party.