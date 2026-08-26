Why Kenya police are changing their uniform

Kenya police to begin wearing new uniform from end of August 2026

General duty officers in the Kenya Police Service will begin wearing a new uniform from next week as the National Police Service (NPS) moves to phase out the current navy blue outfit.

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Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja on Tuesday, August 25, said the new uniform follows recommendations made during a police public participation exercise conducted in 2023.

Police officers during the exercise rejected the current navy blue outfit and expressed their preference for a different design.

President Ruto to unveil new uniform

President William Ruto is expected to officially unveil the new uniform on Friday, August 28, during the passing-out parade for newly trained police recruits at the Kiganjo Police Training College.

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President William Ruto speaking during the launch of the National Police Service and State Department of Correctional Service Strategic Plans 2023-2027, Nairobi. (Image: PCS)

The new outfit will initially be worn by the graduating officers before being gradually introduced to other general duty officers across the Kenya Police Service.

Kanja said the change was based on the uniform that had previously been agreed upon following the consultations with police officers.

"We have been using the blue, the deep blue one, so that we were just referring back to the one that was agreed upon and I must note that on Monday it will also be that one," the Inspector General said.

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IG Kanja said the new uniform was intended to respond to the needs of police officers as they carry out their duties.

The rollout will, however, not affect all NPS branches at the same time.

Administration Police and GSU to retain uniforms

Officers serving in the Administration Police Service and General Service Unit (GSU) will retain their current uniforms, with the new attire specifically being introduced gradually among general duty officers.

Inspector General of Police Douglas Kanja assessing preparations for the passing-out parade on August 25, 2026, at Kiganjo, where more than 6,000 police constables have completed their training. (Image: NPS)

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Kanja said the transition would take place over the coming weeks as more officers begin wearing the new outfit.

"In the next few coming weeks we should be seeing the new uniform that was approved some sometimes back and I think this is also going to be a force multiplier," the IG said.

The current navy-blue (light blue shirt and navy-blue trousers) hybrid police uniform for the Kenya Police was first introduced and debuted in February 2023 by former Inspector General of Police Japhet Koome, before being subjected to the public participation later that year.

The navy-blue trousers are paired with a light-blue shirt, featuring integrated name tags, the Kenya Police logo, and the Kenyan flag.

Prior to the navy-blue/light-blue combination, an all-Persian blue uniform was launched earlier by former President Uhuru Kenyatta in September 2018.

The planned change comes approximately three years after the public participation exercise that informed recommendations on the uniform preferred by police officers.

NPS is now preparing to implement those recommendations through the phased introduction of the new attire.

Boosting morale and improving service delivery

According to Kanja, the change is also expected to contribute to police morale and subsequently improve service delivery.

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The announcement was made as the Inspector General assessed preparations for the passing-out parade at Kiganjo, where more than 6,000 police constables have completed their training.

The recruits are expected to join the service at a time when the country is preparing for the 2027 General Election.

During his assessment of the preparations, Kanja cautioned the newly trained officers against engaging in criminal activities or acting on behalf of individuals as they begin their careers in the police service.

The new recruits have been completing their training ahead of the passing-out ceremony, where the new police uniform is expected to be presented publicly.