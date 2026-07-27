Western Battle: The fractured quest for Mulembe Nation

Key opposition figures, including ODM Secretary-General Edwin Sifuna, have increasingly made inroads, offering a sharp critique of the current administration.

The political landscape in Western Kenya has long been one of the nation’s most courted yet unpredictable battlegrounds.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As political factions align and re-align in the build-up to upcoming general elections, the region popularly referred to as the Mulembe nation finds itself locked in an intense internal struggle.

National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula

The central question driving debates across town halls, rallies, and media studios is simple yet divisive: Who is truly the best-fitting candidate to lead Western Kenya into its next political era?

The Old Guard

Advertisement

Advertisement

For years, Prime Cabinet Secretary Musalia Mudavadi and National Assembly Speaker Moses Wetangula have positioned themselves as the supreme political custodians of the region.

Their alignment with the ruling coalition was pitched to voters as the most strategic path to securing development projects, government appointments, and economic revitalization for Western Kenya.

Supporters of the duo argue that keeping the region tied to state power guarantees tangible dividends, such as infrastructure investments and the rehabilitation of the local sugar industry.

Prime Cabinet Secretary and Cabinet Secretary for Foreign and Diaspora Affairs Musalia Mudavadi

Advertisement

Advertisement

From their viewpoint, the most viable political candidate for the community is one who can deliver executive access rather than remaining in opposition.

Wetangula and Mudavadi's allies continue to urge the electorate to unite behind the government, framing endorsement of the incumbent presidency as the most pragmatic choice.

The emerging disruptors challenging the establishment

However, the traditional order is facing unprecedented friction from a younger, highly vocal crop of politicians who argue that decades of senior leadership have yielded too few results.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Trans Nzoia Governor George Natembeya and his Tawe (meaning "No") movement have gained notable momentum by directly challenging the status quo.

Natembeya’s camp argues that the region needs a fresh, uncompromised candidate who prioritizes local socio-economic emancipation over personal high-ranking appointments in Nairobi.

Key opposition figures, including Nairobi Senator Edwin Sifuna, have increasingly made inroads, offering a sharp critique of the current administration.

Their argument centers on the belief that Western Kenya’s electorate thrives on progressive opposition leadership and that endorsing government-backed candidates dilutes the region’s bargaining power.

Critics from this emerging wave contend that established leaders have failed to consolidate the Luhya vote, leaving the region fractured and easily exploited during national election cycles.

A scramble for the vote-rich block

Edwin Sifuna, Musalia Mudavadi and Moses Wetangula

With millions of registered voters spread across Kakamega, Bungoma, Vihiga, Busia, and Trans Nzoia, Western Kenya remains a decisive prize in presidential arithmetic.

National political strategists view the current leadership vacuum not as a local dispute, but as an opportunity.

Advertisement

Advertisement

While government loyalists insist that the electorate will align directly with the presidency when the time comes, opposition strategists maintain that Western voters remain fundamentally independent-minded and receptive to alternative voices.

The conflicting remarks from various party leaders highlight a broader reality where allegedly the Western Kenya does not speak with one voice, and no single politician currently holds a monopoly over its political direction.

A crossroads for Mulembe Nation

The "Western Battle" is ultimately more than a clash of personalities; it represents an identity crisis over political strategy.

Advertisement

Advertisement