ODM sets new condition for backing Ruto in 2027

While neither ODM leadership nor Ruto has publicly endorsed such an arrangement, the remarks offer a glimpse into what some leaders within the party hope to achieve through ongoing political negotiations.

A section of Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) leaders has raised the stakes in the party's growing cooperation with President William Ruto, declaring that their support for his re-election in 2027 should only come if ODM is awarded the deputy president position.

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Speaking during a meeting in Malava, Kakamega County, the leaders argued that the ongoing political engagement between ODM and the United Democratic Alliance (UDA) should translate into a formal power-sharing arrangement that gives the party the country's second-highest office.

Their remarks signal a shift in the conversation surrounding the broad-based government, moving beyond cooperation to discussions about how power could be shared ahead of the next General Election.

ODM lays down its demand

The leaders maintained that ODM had already settled on backing President Ruto for a second term but insisted the party must secure the deputy president slot as part of any agreement with UDA.

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"Sisi kama ODM tumekubali ya kwamba Rais William Ruto ndio presidential candidate wetu 2027. Lakini sisi watu wa ODM nasi tumesema ya kwamba deputy president atoke chama cha ODM," Kwhisero MP Aseka Miradi said.

They added that Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya was the party's preferred candidate for the position, arguing that he has the political experience and regional influence needed to strengthen support for the coalition.

"UDA walete rais na ODM walete deputy president, na sisi tutaleta Wycliffe Oparanya," Suna East MP Junet Mohamed added.

Suna East MP Junet Mohamed addressing a rally in Malava, Kakamega County

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While neither ODM leadership nor President Ruto had publicly endorsed such an arrangement, the remarks offer a glimpse into what some leaders within the party hope to achieve through ongoing political negotiations.

Oparanya emerges as one of ODM's preferred choice

Although the central message was the demand for the deputy president's seat, the leaders left little doubt about who they believe should occupy it.

They rallied behind Oparanya, describing him as the best-placed leader to unite Western Kenya behind the Kenya Kwanza administration while preserving ODM's political influence within government.

The leaders cited Oparanya's long association with Raila Odinga and his standing in the region as reasons he would be well suited to serve as deputy president should such an agreement be reached.

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They also urged residents of the Western region to rally behind him, saying the community had an opportunity to strengthen its influence in national politics.

Calls for a bigger role in government

Beyond endorsing Oparanya, the leaders said ODM should negotiate for meaningful positions in government rather than remain a junior partner in the political arrangement.

"Tumekuwa na Raila alikuwa anaingiza kupitia kwa mlango wa nyuma. Wakati huu tunataka tuingie direct kwa serikali ya William Ruto," Oparanya said.

Cooperatives Cabinet Secretary Wycliffe Oparanya addressing a rally in Malava, Kakamega County

The leaders argued that the discussions between ODM and UDA should produce tangible political gains, saying the current negotiations represent a new chapter in the relationship between the two parties.