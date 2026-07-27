Simple guide to identifying genuine KRA officers

KRA has an official Staff Verification portal where members of the public can confirm whether someone is a genuine employee of the authority.

With fraudsters becoming increasingly bold, anyone can claim to be an official from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA).

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Some scammers pose as tax officers to gain access to businesses, demand bribes, collect personal information or trick taxpayers into making fraudulent payments.

That is why KRA is urging Kenyans not to take anyone's word at face value.

Before engaging with anyone claiming to represent the tax authority, take a few minutes to verify their identity. It could save you from becoming the a victim of fraud.

Always verify the officer's identity

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The first thing you should do is ask the person for their National ID number.

KRA has an official Staff Verification portal where members of the public can confirm whether someone is a genuine employee of the authority.

Simply enter the officer's National ID number together with your phone number on the verification page before allowing them to inspect your premises or discuss tax matters.

KRA has repeatedly warned that verification is the easiest way to separate genuine officers from imposters.

Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) is the premier government agency responsible for assessing, collecting, and accounting for all national revenues in Kenya (Image: Files)

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Genuine KRA officers should identify themselves

According to KRA, officers conducting official duties are required to identify themselves before entering your premises or carrying out any official assignment.

If someone refuses to provide identification or becomes defensive when asked to verify their details, treat it as a major red flag.

A legitimate officer should have no issue with you confirming their identity through the official verification system.

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Be cautious if money is demanded

One of the biggest warning signs is when someone demands cash, asks for a bribe or pressures you to make immediate payments to avoid penalties or arrest.

KRA has previously warned that fraudsters often impersonate its officers to solicit bribes from taxpayers.

Any tax payments should only be made through official KRA payment channels, not directly to individuals claiming to work for the authority.

Similarly, be wary of anyone requesting your iTax password, one-time password (OTP) or other confidential account details. Genuine KRA staff do not need your passwords to assist you.

A person using KRA app

Don't be rushed into making decisions

Scammers often rely on fear and urgency. They may claim your business will be closed immediately, your bank account frozen or legal action taken unless you comply on the spot.

Take time to verify the person's identity first. If they are genuine, they will understand the need for verification and allow you to complete the process.

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What to do if you suspect an imposter

If the individual cannot be verified or you believe they are impersonating a KRA officer, do not hand over money, documents or sensitive information.

Instead: Decline to proceed with the interaction.

Verify the officer through KRA's official Staff Verification portal.

Report the incident to KRA through its call centre or whistleblowing channels.

If you believe a crime is being committed, notify the nearest police station.

KRA launches body-worn cameras for customs staff at JKIA

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Why verification matters

Tax scams can result in financial losses, stolen personal information and compromised business records.