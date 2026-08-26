General Muhoozi salutes his father, and president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni at a past national event (Image: Files)

General Muhoozi salutes his father, and president of Uganda Yoweri Museveni at a past national event (Image: Files)

Muhoozi 2031: Museveni’s son finally puts his presidential ambition on the clock

Uganda’s military chief Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba says he will run for president in 2031, five years after stepping aside from the 2026 race. At 52, he is now openly positioning himself as a successor to his father, President Yoweri Museveni, who has ruled Uganda since 1986.

For years, Muhoozi's presidential ambitions have existed somewhere between political speculation and public declarations.

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Now there is a date.

In posts on X on August 25 and 26, the 52-year-old Chief of Defence Forces said he would contest Uganda's presidency in 2031.

He went further, saying that with the support of his father, he expected to win 90 per cent of the vote.

That is a striking claim in a country where President Yoweri Museveni, 81, has been in power since 1986.

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Muhoozi's announcement therefore does more than launch another presidential bid.

It puts Uganda's long-running succession question firmly on the political calendar.

Gen Muhoozi Kainerugaba hangs out with American actor and singer Tyrese Gibson during his recent visit to Uganda (Image: Files)

The son who was once expected to run in 2026

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Muhoozi was already expected by many to make a presidential run in the January 2026 election.

His supporters had built a political mobilisation network around him, first through the MK Movement and later the Patriotic League of Uganda (PLU), which he chairs.

But Muhoozi eventually stayed out of the race.

He backed his father's re-election and said he would concentrate on his military responsibilities.

Museveni won another term.

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Muhoozi has now effectively moved the contest forward by five years.

And PLU has not disappeared in the meantime.

The organisation has been rebuilding its grassroots structures following the 2026 election, including a post-election mobilisation meeting in Kyegegwa.

General Muhoozi Kainerugaba is the Chief of Defence Forces of the Uganda People's Defence Force (UPDF) and the son of Ugandan President Yoweri Museveni (Image: Files)

The unusual part: he is still the army chief

This is what makes Muhoozi different from the average politician announcing an early presidential bid.

He is Uganda's Chief of Defence Forces, the highest-ranking professional officer in the Uganda People's Defence Forces.

The UPDF's official leadership listing identifies President Museveni as Commander-in-Chief and Muhoozi as CDF.

So Uganda now has a serving military chief openly declaring that he wants to become president.

Muhoozi's political activity while serving in the military has attracted scrutiny before.

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His social-media interventions have repeatedly generated controversy, while his political network has expanded alongside his military career.

That combination - army chief, president's son and head of a political mobilization organization - gives his 2031 declaration a significance that goes beyond a conventional campaign announcement.

This is also a family succession story

Museveni has governed Uganda for four decades.

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Muhoozi is not merely a politician from the ruling establishment hoping to succeed him.

He is his eldest son, and his political rise has for years been interpreted through the question of whether Uganda could eventually see a transfer of power from father to son.

That interpretation is disputed by Muhoozi and his supporters, who point to his military career and political ambitions in their own right.

But the timing is difficult to ignore.

Museveni has just secured another term.

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Muhoozi has stepped out of the 2026 contest. His political organisation remains active.

And he has now publicly identified 2031 as his target.

Former Speaker Of Parliament Hon Anitah meets president Yoweri Museveni moments after her release from house arrest (Image: Files)

But Museveni hasn't handed him the presidency

This is an important distinction.

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Muhoozi has said he expects to win with his father's support.

But there has been no formal announcement from Museveni that he has designated his son as his successor.

Asked by Reuters whether Museveni would seek another term, government spokesman Alan Kasujja said the President and the ruling National Resistance Movement would make that decision when the time comes.

So, for now, Muhoozi has announced his own candidacy - not a presidential succession arranged by Museveni.

That leaves five years for Uganda's political calculations to change.

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The PLU factor

Muhoozi's political vehicle is the Patriotic League of Uganda, which grew out of the MK Movement that rallied around him before the 2026 election.

The organisation has increasingly taken on a political role, with Muhoozi making appointments to its leadership and the group participating in parliamentary and political manoeuvring.

In 2026, PLU backed candidates for Parliament's leadership, including Defence Minister Jacob Oboth-Oboth for Speaker.

That matters because a presidential campaign cannot be built on social-media posts alone.

Muhoozi now has five years to turn a support network into a national political machine.

What happens between now and 2031?

Muhoozi would have to navigate the question of his military career, the ruling NRM's eventual position, Uganda's electoral process and the wider opposition landscape.

There is also the question of whether Museveni himself intends to leave the political stage in 2031.

For now, Uganda has a president who has ruled since 1986 and a son who commands the military and has publicly declared that he wants the presidency next time around.