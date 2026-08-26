President William Ruto, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi - on August 12th 2026 (Image: Files)

President William Ruto, at the Kenyatta International Conference Centre, Nairobi - on August 12th 2026 (Image: Files)

Ruto's presidency at a turning point, what has changed since 2022?

The President subsequently broadened his political base, bringing opposition figures into government and eventually entering into a cooperation arrangement with ODM.

When William Ruto took office in September 2022, his presidency was built around a clear political identity.

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He presented himself as the champion of the 'hustler', promising a bottom-up economic approach and positioning his administration against what he described as an established political order.

Four years later, the political landscape around his presidency looks markedly different.

The 2024 Gen Z-led protests became a major turning point, forcing the government to rethink how it approaches taxation, public participation, communication and accountability.

At the same time, Ruto's political alliances have shifted significantly as he prepares for another election cycle.

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One of the clearest changes has been in how the government approaches revenue collection.

After withdrawing the Finance Bill 2024 following widespread protests, the government did not abandon its revenue agenda. Instead, it increasingly focused on tax administration and enforcement.

KRA has expanded its use of digital systems, third-party information and data matching to identify taxable income and improve compliance.

By 2026, taxpayers were increasingly receiving SMS notifications asking them to file returns, clarify income or address outstanding obligations.

KRA has also moved some services to WhatsApp through its Shuru chatbot, allowing taxpayers to access services and assistance directly.

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The shift suggests that the government has become more cautious about introducing broad new taxes while becoming more aggressive about ensuring existing obligations are met.

The protests also exposed a communication problem within the administration.

During the Finance Bill crisis, Ruto acknowledged that his government had failed to explain the proposals effectively.

Young Kenyans were already breaking down the Bill and debating its provisions online while official communication struggled to keep pace.

Youth Parliament, where Treasury CS John Mbadi engaged young people on the Finance Bill 2025

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Since then, government officials have placed greater emphasis on direct public engagement.

Treasury Cabinet Secretary John Mbadi has become a prominent voice in explaining fiscal policy, appearing on television, attending public forums and engaging groups such as Bunge la Mwananchi.

Public participation has also become more prominent. During consideration of the 2026 Finance Bill, Parliament's Finance and National Planning Committee said it received memoranda from more than 100,000 respondents and conducted public hearings in 13 counties.

The protests also broadened the debate beyond taxation.

Questions about government spending, procurement, debt and corruption became central to public scrutiny. Ruto responded by withdrawing the Finance Bill, reorganising his Cabinet and ordering reductions in government expenditure.

A subsequent supplementary budget cut Sh145.7 billion from national government spending, including Sh139.81 billion from the Executive.

The administration has also pushed digital procurement through the Electronic Government Procurement system, presenting it as a way of improving transparency and reducing opportunities for corruption in the tendering process.

Perhaps the biggest change has been political.

Ruto's 2022 campaign was defined by the “hustler versus dynasty” narrative and a direct contest between Kenya Kwanza and Azimio.

The youth-led protests, which largely operated outside traditional political structures, presented a different kind of challenge.

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The President subsequently broadened his political base, bringing opposition figures into government and eventually entering into a cooperation arrangement with ODM.

President William Ruto chairs a Cabinet meeting at State House, Nairobi on November 11, 2025

His political messaging has also shifted. The language of “hustler versus dynasty” has increasingly given way to themes of national unity, inclusion and development.

The changes point to a presidency that has adapted significantly since 2022.

Tax collection is increasingly focused on compliance and digital enforcement.

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Government communication has become more direct, public participation has gained greater prominence and accountability has expanded into areas such as procurement and compensation for victims of protests.

Politically, Ruto has moved from defending a defined electoral coalition to building a broader alliance ahead of 2027.

Whether these changes represent a lasting transformation or simply an adjustment to political realities remains the bigger question.