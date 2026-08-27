Four African entrepreneurs compete for US$100,000 prize with solutions to food security, climate resilience and education

The Mandela Rhodes Foundation (MRF) has announced the four finalists for the prestigious 2026 Äänit Prize - an annual award that offers up to US$100 000 in funding to support scalable ventures creating positive social impact across Africa.

Advertisement

Advertisement

‘Äänit means ‘common work’ or ‘joint effort’ in Koalib, a minority language spoken in Sudan,’ explains Judy Sikuza, CEO of The Mandela Rhodes Foundation.

‘The name reflects the belief that Africa’s greatest challenges can be addressed through collective leadership, collaboration and shared endeavour.’

Now in its sixth year, the Äänit Prize is open to Mandela Rhodes and Rhodes alumni and celebrates young Africa entrepreneurs and changemakers creating practical solutions to some of the continent’s most pressing challenges.

To qualify, the ventures must demonstrate innovation, leadership and measurable social impact and be aligned with one of the United Nations 10 Sustainable Development Goals for Africa: Access to affordable housing

Agriculture and food security

Climate change

Conflict and terrorism

Education

Energy access

Financial services

Healthcare, water and sanitation

Infrastructure

Technology and data

Advertisement

Advertisement

The 2026 finalists, from Kenya, Nigeria, Zambia and Zimbabwe, embody the Foundation’s pan-African ethos and spirit of Ubuntu, recognising that Africa’s greatest challenges are best addressed through collective effort, shared responsibility and innovative solutions that strengthen communities across borders.

Three of the ventures focus on agriculture and food security, while one looks at tapping into AI to expand access to quality education.

Together they demonstrate how young African leaders are reimagining solutions and making an impact in areas critical to the continent’s future.

‘What inspires us, is not only the quality of the ideas but the determination of these young leaders to tackle some of Africa’s most urgent challenges” says Sikuza.

“From helping farmers adapt to climate pressures and improve food security to expanding educational access through artificial intelligence, these finalists are building practical solutions that create lasting impact.

Advertisement

Advertisement

They remind us that Africa’s future will be shaped by people who combine innovation with a deep commitment to community and shared progress.”

A total of 67 entries were received, an independent panel selection narrowed these down to a top 10, before announcing the final four finalists after interviews, presentations and a rigorous evaluation process.

Meet the finalists

Odwour Midigo (Kenya & Nelson Mandela Metropolitan University, 2018)

Venture: Ndalo AgriHub Smart Farmer Model

Impact area: Agriculture and food security

Advertisement

Advertisement

Based in western Kenya, this model is a community-driven initiative designed to improve nutrition, strengthen food security and increase farmer incomes.

By promoting regenerative agriculture and climate-smart practices, the venture is helping rural communities – including women, caregivers and smallholder farmers - to build healthier communities, restore soil health and strengthen local food systems.

Emmanuel Valentine (Nigeria & University of KwaZulu Natal, 2025)

Venture: FARM4US

Impact area: Agriculture and food security

FARM4US is helping address food insecurity in Nigeria. The initiative helps farmers improve and increase productivity, adopt modern agricultural practices and strengthen food security in rural communities.

The technology-driven venture sources ways to unlock the potential of underutilised farmland, while creating economic opportunities and promoting sustainable farming practices through demonstration farms, support and market access.

David Chapoloko (Zambia & University of Cape Town, 2024)

Venture: AgreeNect Technologies Limited

Impact area: Agriculture and food security

AgreeNect Technologies is an agritech venture supporting smallholder farmers to improve productivity, reduce post-harvest losses and access more profitable markets, which contributes to more resilient rural economies.

It supports farmers through digital agricultural advice, climate information, market access and land restoration initiatives.

Nyasha Mashanda (Zimbabwe & University of Cape Town, 2020)

Venture: VhenekAI

Impact area: Education

VhenekAI is an offline AI learning platform designed to provide personalised education support to students, regardless of connectivity or location.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Named after the Shona word meaning ‘to light up’, the platform aims to expand and bridge educational opportunities to ensure that learners, in underserved communities, are not left behind in the digital age.

At a time when Africa faces growing challenges related to food security, climate adaptation, youth unemployment and unequal access to education, the finalists demonstrate the power of locally led innovation to drive scalable and sustainable solutions.

Judging and next steps

After deliberation and assessment by a panel of judges the winner/s will be announced at an event held in Cape Town on 18 September 2026.