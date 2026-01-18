Kenya records 97% transition rate as majority of Grade 6 learners move to junior secondary

Nearly all learners who completed Grade 6 in 2025 have moved to Junior Secondary School, according to the latest government report on school transition.

Kenya has recorded significant progress in implementing its 100 per cent school transition policy, with 97 per cent of learners who completed Grade 6 in 2025 successfully enrolling in Junior Secondary School (JSS), according to a new government report.

The figures mark a major milestone in the rollout of the Competency-Based Curriculum (CBC), signalling near-universal progression from primary to junior secondary education across the country.

The report, compiled by National Government Administrative Officers (NGAOs) in collaboration with County Directors of Education, indicates that the country is sustaining strong momentum in learner access, retention and progression, despite lingering socioeconomic challenges .

Education Cabinet Secretary Julius Ogamba

The report said the transition outcomes reflect the government’s commitment to making education a constitutional right rather than a privilege, with renewed calls for collective responsibility between the state, parents and communities to prevent avoidable dropouts.

“Every child has a human and constitutional right to education, and all stakeholders must work together to eliminate barriers such as cost constraints, delayed placement and social vulnerabilities,” the document reported.

Beyond Junior Secondary, the report shows that 61 per cent of eligible learners have already transitioned to Senior Secondary School, with enrollment still ongoing across different pathways.

To accommodate families facing placement or financial difficulties, the government extended reporting timelines, a move officials describe as an inclusive measure aimed at ensuring no learner is left behind.

Community-level interventions are continuing across counties to trace and support learners who have yet to report or complete placement processes.

Among the strategies currently being implemented are door-to-door household mapping to identify learners who have dropped out or delayed reporting, community sensitisation through barazas, religious institutions and local forums, and the mobilisation of bursaries and scholarships for vulnerable learners.

These financial support efforts are being coordinated through county governments, the National Government Constituencies Development Fund (NG-CDF) and National Government Administration Officers.

Despite the strong overall performance, the report acknowledged that some barriers continue to delay full transition to senior secondary school.

These include financial hardship, isolated cases of early pregnancies, learner absenteeism or reluctance, and placement delays caused by families seeking alternative schools.

In response, government agencies and parents are intensifying bursary mobilisation, strengthening counselling and re-entry support for affected learners, deepening community engagement through local leadership structures, and accelerating placement guidance to reduce delays.

According to the government, the latest figures reflect more than policy compliance, pointing instead to a growing national culture that increasingly views education as the foundation of productivity, opportunity and long-term national development.