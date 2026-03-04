Afreximbank tops 2025 Bloomberg Africa loans league tables

The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has emerged as the top-ranked Mandated Lead Arranger and Bookrunner in the 2025 Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables, cementing its position as a dominant force in the continent’s capital markets.

According to results published by Bloomberg, Afreximbank secured the Number 1 spot in both categories, while also ranking third as Administrative Agent.

Strong Market Share Across Key Roles

As Bookrunner, Afreximbank captured a 21.66 percent market share, closing 14 deals during the year under review.

In its role as Mandated Lead Arranger, the bank accounted for 23.65 percent of the market, executing 20 transactions.

Much of this activity was concentrated in syndicated financing deals within the oil and gas sector, an area the bank says remains significantly underfunded across the continent.

The bank’s third-place ranking as Administrative Agent reflected a 13.92 percent market share, comprising 13 deals, also largely tied to oil and gas financing.

The Bloomberg Africa Borrower Loans League Tables form part of the broader Bloomberg Capital Markets League Tables, which track the performance of leading arrangers, bookrunners and advisers across loans, bonds, equity and mergers and acquisitions.

The rankings are widely used by investment bankers and analysts to measure market share, benchmark competitors and assess industry trends.

Afreximbank Hails “Stellar Performance”

Haytham Elmaayergi, Executive Vice President of Global Trade Bank at Afreximbank, said the rankings reflect the bank’s growing influence in mobilising capital to support Africa’s development.

“I am delighted that the stellar performance of our colleagues has been reflected in Bloomberg’s prestigious league tables, which is a real testament to their assiduous determination and capability,” Elmaayergi said.

“The rankings underscore Afreximbank’s commitment to facilitating capital flows in order to drive economic growth and prosperity in the continent.

We will continue to focus on leveraging our unique position to promote high-impact investments and bridge the financing gap across Africa’s most critical sectors.”

A Key Player in Africa’s Trade and Industrialisation Agenda

Headquartered in Cairo, Afreximbank is a Pan-African multilateral financial institution mandated to finance and promote intra- and extra-African trade.

Over the past three decades, the bank has positioned itself as a central player in advancing industrialisation and regional trade integration.

It is a strong backer of the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), having launched the Pan-African Payment and Settlement System (PAPSS), which has been adopted by the African Union as the official payment and settlement platform supporting AfCFTA implementation.

The bank has also established a US$10 billion Adjustment Fund to help countries effectively participate in the trade pact.

As of December 2024, Afreximbank reported total assets and contingencies exceeding US$40.1 billion, with shareholder funds of US$7.2 billion.

The institution holds investment-grade ratings from agencies including GCR, Moody’s, China Chengxin International Credit Rating Co., Ltd (CCXI), and Japan Credit Rating Agency (JCR).