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Mbavu Destroyer denies filing lawsuit despite Majembe & Obinna claiming they were served

Dan Kauna
Dan Kauna 14:14 - 12 April 2026
Ferdinand Omondi (Mbavu Destroyer)
Ferdinand Omondi (Mbavu Destroyer)
The boxer insists he has not taken his Vurugu Fight dispute to court, even as both Majembe and Oga Obinna claim they received formal tribunal papers naming them as respondents.
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Boxer Mbavu Destroyer publicly denied filing a lawsuit against his Vurugu Fight opponent Majembe and event promoter Oga Obinna, despite both men confirming they were served with court documents from the Sports Disputes Tribunal (SDT).

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In an Instagram video posted after the story broke, Mbavu denied dragging Majembe to court, saying he was pursuing him for a street fight instead to avenge what he described as an injury to his groin during the fight.

The denial comes amid a direct contradiction from the named respondents themselves.

Obinna & Majembe both claim they were served

Obinna revealed in a social media post on Friday, April 10, 2026, that he had been served with court papers.

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Oga Obinna
Oga Obinna

He did not dispute the existence of the filing, but instead questioned who was behind it.

He suggested that Mbavu was receiving poor advice and that a lawyer was simply trying to draw out a lengthy legal process at the boxer's expense.

His recommended solution was a rematch settled in the ring.

Portifas Odipo, popularly known as Majembe
Portifas Odipo, popularly known as Majembe
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Majembe also confirmed being served, admitting he initially thought the whole thing was a joke. He questioned Mbavu's motives in a video posted online.

What the alleged documents say

Legal documents filed at the tribunal cite particulars of fraud and poor officiating.

Portifas Odipo (Majembe) and Ferdinand Omondi (Mbavu Destroyer) pose
Portifas Odipo (Majembe) and Ferdinand Omondi (Mbavu Destroyer) pose
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Mbavu alleges that Majembe intentionally delivered a low blow to his groin during the fourth round, that the referee failed to disqualify his opponent, and that Oga Obinna assigned incompetent and unqualified officials to oversee the high-stakes match.

The filing asks the tribunal to either overturn the result and declare Mbavu the winner, or order a technical draw and a mandatory rematch.

The full prize package at stake includes a Toyota Noah or Voxy valued at Sh4 million, a cash prize, a motorcycle worth Sh385,000, and a one-year gym subscription.

The Kenya Professional Boxing Commission is also listed as an interested party.

The case has been certified as urgent and is scheduled for a mention on Wednesday, April 15.

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