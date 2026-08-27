Sam Ndungu, a well known figure in Molo, Nakuru County, reportedly died hours after taking part in an alcohol drinking competition at a local entertainment joint (Image: Files)

Sam Ndungu, a well known figure in Molo, Nakuru County, reportedly died hours after taking part in an alcohol drinking competition at a local entertainment joint (Image: Files)

What Is Alcohol Poisoning? The signs to watch out for, causes and treatment

Alcohol poisoning happens when alcohol builds up in the bloodstream faster than the body can process it. At severe levels, it can shut down brain functions that control breathing, heart rate and body temperature, making it a medical emergency.

A person does not have to drink every day to experience alcohol poisoning.

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It can happen during one drinking session, particularly when someone consumes a large amount quickly.

The danger is not simply how much alcohol was consumed, but how rapidly it enters the bloodstream.

Sam Ndungu from Turi Molo, Nakuru County who passed away due to alcohol poisoning after winning a drinking contest at a local pub (Image: Files)

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What alcohol poisoning does inside the body

Alcohol is absorbed mainly through the stomach and small intestine.

When someone drinks faster than the body can process it, alcohol concentration in the blood rises rapidly.

At high levels, alcohol suppresses areas of the brain responsible for vital functions such as breathing, heart rate, temperature control and protective reflexes.

That can progress from severe intoxication to loss of consciousness, breathing problems, seizures, coma and death.

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There is another dangerous detail:

Blood alcohol levels can continue rising after someone stops drinking or passes out, because alcohol already in the stomach and intestines is still being absorbed.

The signs can look like ordinary drunkenness

Early symptoms can include confusion, slurred speech, poor coordination and vomiting.

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More serious warning signs include difficulty staying awake, inability to wake up, seizures, slow or irregular breathing, pale or bluish skin, clammy skin and very low body temperature.

One particularly worrying sign is slow breathing. NIAAA identifies fewer than eight breaths a minute or breathing pauses of 10 seconds or more as danger signs.

A person does not need to show every symptom before help is sought.

Why passing out can become fatal

An unconscious person can vomit and then inhale the vomit into their lungs.

Heavy alcohol exposure can weaken the gag reflex - the body's automatic mechanism that helps prevent choking.

This creates a risk of aspiration and suffocation.

That is why “let them sleep it off” is not a safe response when someone is unconscious after heavy drinking.

Alcohol poisoning is a life-threatening medical emergency caused by drinking a toxic amount of alcohol too quickly (Image: Files)

There is no single fatal amount

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People often ask how much alcohol is enough to cause poisoning.

There is no universal number.

Risk varies with the amount and strength of the drink, speed of consumption, body size, sex, whether the person has eaten, individual tolerance and metabolism, and whether alcohol has been combined with medicines or other drugs.

Mixing alcohol with other substances can increase the danger because some drugs also suppress breathing and brain activity.

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What to do when someone is in danger

If someone cannot be woken, has a seizure, is struggling to breathe or has lost consciousness after drinking heavily, treat it as an emergency and seek medical help immediately.

Do not wait for the person to develop more symptoms.

Stay with the person.

If they are unconscious but breathing, place them in the recovery position and keep checking their breathing.

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If they are awake and able to swallow, small sips of water may be given; an unconscious or vomiting person should not be given food or drink.

Do not give coffee, put them in a cold shower or try to make them vomit.

None of these reverses alcohol poisoning and some can make the situation more dangerous.

Alcohol poisoning is not the same as a hangover

A hangover can leave someone with a headache, nausea, thirst and fatigue the next day.

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Alcohol poisoning is different:

It can interfere with basic life-support functions while the person is still intoxicated and can cause permanent brain damage or death.

Recognising that difference can save a life.

A person who has stopped responding after drinking heavily is not necessarily sleeping.