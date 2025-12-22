Unsafe drinking habits to watch this holiday season

Holiday drinking is rarely just about alcohol alone. It often comes alongside dehydration, lack of sleep, rich food, and long days. Combined, these factors increase the strain on the body.

For many people, the holiday season comes with relaxed rules and raised glasses. From family gatherings to end-of-year parties, alcohol often becomes part of how people unwind and celebrate.

Yet while drinking is socially accepted during this period, the risks linked to increased consumption are frequently overlooked or dismissed as part of the fun.

What makes the festive season particularly risky is not alcohol itself, but how and why it is consumed.

Why drinking increases during the holidays

Holidays disrupt routine. Work schedules ease, social calendars fill up, and the sense that it’s only for a few days encourages excess.

Alcohol also becomes a social lubricant, helping people navigate awkward family conversations, stress, or pressure to appear cheerful.

There is also a strong cultural expectation to drink. Refusing a drink can feel antisocial, even when someone is tired, unwell, or simply not in the mood.

An AI-generated image depicting friends enjoy food, drinks, and laughter at an outdoor barbecue hangout.

Over time, these small pressures add up, leading people to drink more often and in larger quantities than usual.

The hidden health risks people ignore

Holiday drinking is rarely just about alcohol alone. It often comes alongside dehydration, lack of sleep, rich food, and long days. Combined, these factors increase the strain on the body.

Common but ignored effects include headaches, stomach irritation, poor sleep quality, anxiety, and reduced immunity.

For people on medication, alcohol can interfere with treatment or worsen side effects. Those with conditions such as high blood pressure or liver issues may also face heightened risks, even if they feel fine in the moment.

Perhaps most underestimated is the impact on mental health. Alcohol can intensify low moods and anxiety, especially when used as a coping mechanism rather than a social choice.

When ‘just a few drinks’ becomes a pattern

One of the biggest dangers of festive drinking is how quickly it normalises excess. Drinking daily for a short period can reset habits, making it harder to return to moderation afterwards.

January often reveals the cost, fatigue, mood dips, disrupted sleep, and reliance on alcohol to relax.

This does not mean people must avoid alcohol altogether, but it does challenge the idea that short-term excess is harmless.

A tired man sleeping on a desk

A more realistic approach to holiday drinking

Most health advice around alcohol during holidays is unrealistic, telling people to abstain completely or offering moral judgement. This approach rarely works.

A more practical mindset focuses on awareness rather than restriction. Knowing personal limits, spacing drinks, alternating with non-alcoholic options, and recognising when drinking is driven by stress rather than enjoyment can significantly reduce harm without ruining celebrations.

Importantly, choosing not to drink on certain days should be seen as normal, not strange.

Enjoy the season without paying for it later

The holidays are meant to be enjoyed, not endured or recovered from. Alcohol does not have to disappear from celebrations, but neither should its effects be ignored.