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CA proposes new rules for deactivation and recycling of inactive mobile numbers

Jason Ndunyu 10:40 - 01 September 2026
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Communications Authority of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi (File Image)
Communications Authority of Kenya headquarters in Nairobi (File Image)
CA said it had developed the draft procedures and technical safeguards as part of efforts to effectively manage the country's numbering resources and protect the rights and interests of ICT service consumers assigned numbering resources
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The Communications Authority of Kenya (CA) has opened public consultation on proposed procedures and technical safeguards that would govern the deactivation and recycling of inactive mobile numbers in the country.

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The proposed framework is intended to guide how inactive telecommunication numbering resources are deactivated and subsequently made available for recycling, as the regulator seeks to manage Kenya's numbering resources while safeguarding the interests of consumers.

In a public notice, the authority said it had developed the draft procedures and technical safeguards as part of efforts to effectively manage the country's numbering resources and protect the rights and interests of ICT service consumers assigned numbering resources.

Members of the public have been invited to submit their views on the proposed guidelines.

Kenyans during a past public participation exercise. (Image: National AssemblyKE)
Kenyans during a past public participation exercise. (Image: National AssemblyKE)
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The draft procedures and the prescribed submission format have been made available through the CA's Open Consultations platform.

Why CA manages telephone numbers

Telephone numbers are treated as a limited national resource and are managed by the Communications Authority.

The regulator's existing numbering framework provides that licensed operators requiring numbers for their operations are eligible to receive assignments from the national numbering resource.

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CA also requires assigned numbering resources to be put into service within six months of assignment.

Resources that are not activated after that period, without approval from the authority, can be withdrawn and returned to CA for availability to other users.

The authority also conducts audits on the utilisation of numbering resources and requires applicants seeking additional numbers to account for numbers previously assigned and demonstrate 80 per cent utilisation before additional resources can be considered.

The proposed safeguards concern the management of numbers that are no longer active, with CA seeking to establish procedures around their deactivation and recycling.

Public invited to submit views

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The notice invites members of the public to submit memoranda on the proposed guidelines through numbering@ca.go.ke.

The attached notice gives September 11, 2026 as the deadline for submissions.

However, CA's current official Open Consultations webpage lists the deadline for the same draft as September 10, 2026.

According to the authority, the regulatory agency is responsible for information and communications in Kenya, with responsibilities covering telecommunications, cybersecurity, e-commerce, broadcasting and postal and courier services.

It also manages the country's numbering and frequency spectrum resources, administers the Universal Service Fund and has a mandate to safeguard the interests of consumers of ICT services.

The authority's numbering framework recognises the need for efficient management of numbers because they are a finite national resource that must remain available to meet current and future demand.

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