10 things you should do immediately after losing your phone

A police abstract may be required if you intend to replace certain documents, file an insurance claim or prove ownership of the phone during investigations.

Losing your phone can be stressful, especially in Kenya where a smartphone is more than just a communication device.

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It often holds your mobile money account, banking apps, emails, social media profiles, photos, personal documents and passwords.

Whether your phone was stolen, misplaced or left behind, acting quickly can reduce the risk of financial loss and identity theft.

The first few minutes and hours after you realise it is missing are often the most important.

Here are 10 steps you should take immediately after losing your phone.

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1. Try to locate your phone

Unless you have been mugged or are certain you lost your phone, try calling it using another phone. If it is nearby, someone may answer or you may hear it ringing.

If you use an Android device, sign in to Google's Find My Device service. iPhone users can use Apple's Find My app to see the phone's last known location, make it ring or mark it as lost.

If the phone appears to be moving in an unfamiliar location, avoid trying to recover it yourself. Instead, report the matter to the police.

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2. Block your SIM card immediately

Your SIM card can be used to receive verification codes, reset passwords and access your mobile money account.

Contact your mobile service provider as soon as possible and request that your SIM card be blocked. This prevents anyone from using your phone number for fraudulent activities.

You can later replace the SIM while keeping your existing number.

3. Secure your M-PESA account

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If your phone uses M-PESA, this should be one of your top priorities.

An MPESA shop

Once your SIM is blocked, your M-PESA account becomes much harder to access. You should also contact Safaricom customer care if you suspect someone may have attempted to use your account.

Check your transaction history after restoring access to ensure no unauthorised transfers were made.

4. Notify your bank

Many people save their debit cards in mobile banking apps or use digital wallets to make payments.

Call your bank immediately to block mobile banking services if necessary. Most banks also allow customers to temporarily freeze cards while they confirm whether any suspicious transactions have taken place.

5. Change your passwords

If your phone was already unlocked or had automatic login enabled, change the passwords for your most important accounts.

Start with: Your email account

Mobile banking apps

Social media accounts

Messaging apps

Online shopping accounts

Cloud storage services

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Changing these passwords helps prevent anyone from accessing sensitive information.

Phone password

6. Lock or erase the phone remotely

If you cannot recover the phone, use your device's remote security features.

Android users can remotely lock the device, display a contact message or erase all data using Find My Device.

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Apple users can place the device in Lost Mode or erase it through Find My if recovery seems unlikely.

This helps protect your personal information even if the phone never returns.

7. Report the loss to the police

Visit the nearest police station and report the loss or theft.

A police abstract may be required if you intend to replace certain documents, file an insurance claim or prove ownership of the phone during investigations.

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Keep a copy of the report for future reference.

8. Contact people if necessary

If you suspect someone has access to your phone, inform close family members, friends or colleagues.

Scammers sometimes use stolen phones to send messages requesting money or pretending to be the owner.

A quick warning can prevent your contacts from falling victim to fraud.

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9. Monitor your accounts

Over the next few days, regularly check your bank accounts, M-PESA statements and email activity.

Watch for unfamiliar logins, password reset requests or transactions you did not authorise.

If you notice suspicious activity, report it immediately.

10. Replace your SIM and strengthen your phone's security

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After obtaining a replacement SIM card, restore your accounts and improve your security.

Enable biometric authentication such as fingerprint or facial recognition, use a strong screen lock and activate two-factor authentication for important accounts.

AI-generated image of a young person using their phone

It is also a good idea to back up your data regularly so you can restore your information if your phone is permanently lost.

How to prepare before you lose your phone

Although no one expects to lose their phone, a few precautions can make recovery much easier.

Always enable Find My Device or Find My iPhone, use a secure PIN or biometric lock, back up your contacts and photos, and avoid saving sensitive passwords in unsecured notes.