Kenya Railways announces additional Madaraka Express trains: schedules & how to book

Kenya’s Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) passenger revenue crossed the Sh1 billion mark in the first quarter of 2026

Kenya Railways has announced additional Madaraka Express trains to accommodate the increased passenger demand during this period.

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In a notice on Monday, August 31, 2026, Kenya Railways Managing Director said the additional trains will run on Monday, and Tuesday, September 1, 2026.

On Monday, August 31, 2026, the train will depart from Mombasa at 09:40 hours.

On the other hand, the trains will on Tuesday, September 1, 2026, leave Nairobi at 09:40 hours, and depart from Mombasa at 16:30 hrs.

"Passengers are encouraged to make their bookings early and take advantage of the additional train services. We urge members of the public to remain vigilant and only book through our official Kenya Railways channels."

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Madaraka Express (Kenya Railways)

Details about Madaraka Express

The Madaraka Express passenger train provides a swift connection between Mombasa and Suswa, making stops at several key stations along the way.

The route covers Mombasa Terminus, Mariakani, Miasenyi, Voi, Mtito Andei, Kibwezi, Emali, Athi River, Nairobi Terminus, Ongata Rongai, Ngong, Maai Mahiu, and finally Suswa.

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Passengers can book tickets through three main channels. First, online bookings can be made at https://metickets.krc.co.ke. One can also use the USSD code *639# on a Safaricom line to book quickly via mobile phone.

Passengers can also purchase tickets directly at any Madaraka Express station. Tickets are available up to 60 days before travel, and both the online platform and USSD service support booking for up to 10 passengers per transaction.

Travelers are encouraged to arrive at the station at least one hour prior to departure. Boarding closes 11 minutes before the train leaves, with platform gates shutting 10 minutes ahead of time. Passengers must present valid original identification during both ticket purchase and boarding.

Madaraka Express tickets' details

Children under 3 years travel free of charge. Those aged between 3 and 11 years are charged half the ticket price, while children older than 11 pay the full fare.

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If traveling with multiple children, only one child is eligible for the half-price fare, with the others paying full fare.

If travel plans change, cancellations must be made at least 48 hours before departure and will incur a 30% cancellation fee.

Rescheduling is permitted once, provided it is done 48 hours in advance, subject to seat availability, and a 10% rescheduling fee applies.

In addition, lost tickets can be reissued for a 30% fee after verifying the original booking details.

Passengers are reminded that bringing alcoholic drinks and pets onto trains or into stations is prohibited. This rule helps maintain a safe and clean environment for everyone traveling.

For more information, customers can contact Kenya Railways at 0709 907 000 or 0709 907 555, send an email to info@krc.co.ke, or follow Kenya Railways on their social media platforms.

Number of SGR passengers increases

Kenya’s SGR passenger revenue crossed the Sh1 billion mark in the first quarter of 2026, reaching Sh1.08 billion between January and March, according to the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS).

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The earnings represented a 15.8 per cent increase and marked the highest passenger revenue recorded by the SGR in the first quarter of any year.

The rise in revenue came amid a strong rebound in passenger travel on the railway, with demand continuing to recover after previous periods of disruption.

The first-quarter performance builds on the SGR’s stronger full-year performance in 2025, when the number of passengers increased by 11.8 per cent to 2.73 million, up from 2.44 million travellers in 2024.

Passenger revenue also increased to Sh4.79 billion in 2025, as more travellers returned to the railway.