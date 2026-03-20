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Inside the Sh582B SGR expansion and its promise for Western Kenya

Amos Robi
Amos Robi 12:28 - 20 March 2026
President William Ruto launching the SGR extension to Kisumu
A major highlight of the project is its focus on Kisumu, which will serve as a central node in the new railway network.
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President William Ruto on Thursday, March 19, 2026, launched the second phase of the Standard Gauge Railway (SGR) from Suswa to Malaba, setting in motion a big infrastructure project.

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The Sh582 billion development project is expected not only to expand the country’s rail network but also to unlock new economic opportunities across Western Kenya and the wider East African region.

Unlocking regional trade corridors

Spanning approximately 369 kilometres, the railway will be implemented in two phases, from Suswa to Kisumu, and then onward to Malaba at the Kenya–Uganda border.

The line is designed to handle freight trains of up to 4,000 tonnes, significantly boosting cargo capacity while reducing dependence on road transport.

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By strengthening the Northern Corridor, the SGR extension is set to improve the flow of goods between Kenya and its landlocked neighbours, including Uganda, Rwanda, Burundi, South Sudan, and the Democratic Republic of the Congo.

Faster movement of goods is expected to lower transport costs, enhance efficiency, and position Kenya as a key logistics hub in the Great Lakes region.

Reviving Kisumu as a logistics hub

A major highlight of the project is its focus on Kisumu, which will serve as a central node in the new railway network.

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The main terminus will be located in Kisumu West, supported by two freight stations at Kibos and Kodiaga.

In addition, an 8.69-kilometre branch line will reconnect the railway to the Kisumu Port, integrating rail and lake transport across Lake Victoria.

This multimodal approach is expected to revive trade routes linking Kenya to neighbouring countries via the lake, offering a more cost-effective alternative to road transport.

Infrastructure and economic opportunities

The railway will feature seven stations, including stops in Mulot, Narok, Bomet, Sautik, Sondu and Ahero, with extensive supporting infrastructure such as 79 bridges covering 43 kilometres, eight tunnels spanning 14.26 kilometres, and 376 culverts.

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Counties along the route, including Narok, Bomet, Kericho, Nyamira, Kisumu, Siaya, Vihiga, Kakamega and Busia, are expected to experience increased economic activity.

The construction phase will generate employment opportunities while also encouraging the sourcing of materials locally.

Beyond construction, improved infrastructure is likely to stimulate growth in sectors such as agriculture, trade and real estate.

Regions known for producing tea, maize, sugar and rice could benefit from faster access to both domestic and export markets.

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