Oburu clarifies health status after reports of Nairobi Hospital readmission

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga at the Special Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026 (File Image)

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga at the Special Delegates Conference on March 27, 2026 (File Image)

The veteran politician was formally confirmed as ODM party leader in March 2026, following changes to the party's leadership structure after the death of former party leader Raila Odinga

ODM party leader and Siaya Senator Oburu Odinga has dismissed reports that he was readmitted to Nairobi Hospital.

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Oburu on Tuesday, September 1, said reports claiming that he had returned to hospital were inaccurate, questioning whether those spreading the information had contacted him directly.

“Those people saying I have been readmitted, have they talked to me? They have not looked for me,” he said.

According to the Siaya Senator, he was discharged on Monday morning and is currently recovering at his Nairobi home.

ODM Party Leader Oburu Odinga chairing the ODM Central Management Committee in Vipingo, Kilifi

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Reports of being readmitted to Nairobi Hospital

His clarification came after reports emerged that he had been readmitted to the Nairobi facility, with accounts also claiming that access to him had been restricted to close family members.

Oburu, however, disputed the suggestion that he had been completely isolated from visitors during his hospital stay.

He said he received several visitors while he was admitted, including senior government officials.

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“I have received so many visitors. Cabinet secretaries like Opiyo Wandayi, the Energy CS, visited me,” he stated.

The reports about his health followed an earlier series of accounts concerning his hospitalisation in August.

According to the reports, Oburu was initially admitted to a Nairobi hospital on August 22 and discharged four days later.

The ODM leader was subsequently reported to have been readmitted on August 26.

The reports also indicated that hospital management and doctors had placed restrictions on visitors during his stay, with only his two spouses and children alleged to have been allowed access.

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Several Members of Parliament and other political leaders who attempted to visit him were reportedly turned away.

Oburu was also reported to have attempted to leave the hospital on August 29 to attend a family funeral in Alego Usonga, Siaya County, but was advised against doing so by his medical team.

Oburu's health has previously been the subject of public speculation.

In May 2026, reports circulated claiming that he was critically ill in India. He subsequently dismissed the claims and was seen publicly playing golf in Kisumu.

The clarification comes as Oburu continues his political activities as ODM party leader and Siaya Senator.

The veteran politician was formally confirmed as ODM party leader in March 2026, following changes to the party's leadership structure after the death of former party leader and younger brother Raila Odinga.

The Registrar of Political Parties subsequently gazetted the change, listing Oburu Oginga as the party's new leader.