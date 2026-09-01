Kenya Airways announces leadership change as George Kamal steps down

Photo collage of a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane and newly appointed CEO and former Company Secretary Habil Waswani (Image: KQ)

Photo collage of a Kenya Airways (KQ) plane and newly appointed CEO and former Company Secretary Habil Waswani (Image: KQ)

Kenya Airways CEO George Kamal resigns with Habil Waswani named Acting CEO

Kenya Airways Plc has announced a change in its executive leadership, with Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Capt. George Kamal resigning from the position for personal reasons.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The airline's Board of Directors announced on Tuesday, September 1, that Kamal will remain in service for a 30-day transitional period before his formal exit on September 30, 2026.

The Board appointed Habil Waswani, the company's Company Secretary and Director of Legal Services and Regulatory Compliance, as Acting Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, effective September 15, 2026.

Kamal had served Kenya Airways as Chief Operating Officer for three years before taking over as Acting Group Managing Director and CEO.

Outgoing Kenya Airways Ag. Group MD and CEO, Dr George Kamal, speaks at an Editors’ Breakfast event, that hosted members of the media to engage on opportunities, priorities and developments (Image: Files)

Advertisement

Advertisement

Kenya Airways announces leadership change

The airline said he brought extensive aviation expertise and experience during his tenure, helping to stabilise operations while serving as COO and subsequently leading the company through its executive leadership transition and the implementation of its ongoing turnaround strategy.

“The Board and management of the Company hereby express their gratitude to Capt. Kamal for his diligence, service, leadership, and dedication to the Airline over the years,” the airline said.

The Board also wished Kamal well in his future endeavours following his departure at the end of September.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Habil Waswani takes over Kenya Airways

Waswani will assume the acting CEO position while KQ proceeds with the recruitment of a substantive holder of the role.

The Board said the competitive recruitment process had already been initiated and is expected to be completed in the near term.

Waswani joined Kenya Airways in March 2021 and has more than 19 years of corporate and commercial law experience, according to his company profile.

Habil Waswani profile

Advertisement

Advertisement

Before joining the airline, he held senior positions at National Bank of Kenya Limited, Kenya Reinsurance Corporation Limited and Diamond Trust Bank Kenya Limited, all publicly listed institutions.

At Kenya Airways, Waswani has led aviation and airline operations-related legal matters, as well as commercial and corporate law practice.

He holds a Bachelor of Laws degree from the University of Nairobi and a Diploma in Law from the Kenya School of Law.

Waswani is also a graduate of the Global Executive Master of Business Administration programme offered by the United States International University in collaboration with Columbia Business School, Columbia University, New York.

He is an Advocate of the High Court of Kenya and a Certified Public Secretary.

His professional memberships include the Law Society of Kenya, Institute of Certified Secretaries of Kenya and Institute of Directors of Kenya.

The airline said Waswani has also been recognised in the Legal 500 GC Powerlist, East Africa awards, from 2024 to 2026.

“The Board fully supports the appointment of Mr. Waswani as he takes over the organisation's executive leadership during this interim period and wishes him well in the new role,” Kenya Airways said.

Airline to continue with turnaround strategy

Advertisement

Advertisement

The leadership change comes as Kenya Airways continues to implement its turnaround strategy.

According to the Board, the strategy is focused on securing operational reliability, returning the airline to sustainable positive financial performance and achieving its targeted growth ambitions.

The strategy has the support of the airline's shareholders, the Board said.