Mash Bus (officially Mash East Africa or Mash Poa) is one of the most prominent long-distance bus operators in Kenya and East Africa (Image: Files)

Mash Bus (officially Mash East Africa or Mash Poa) is one of the most prominent long-distance bus operators in Kenya and East Africa (Image: Files)

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PSV safety in Kenya: What NTSA checks before a bus hits the road

NTSA has summoned nine public service vehicle operators over what it describes as serious safety concerns. While the Authority has not disclosed the specific breaches linked to each operator, Kenya's transport rules set out detailed requirements covering vehicle condition, inspection, speed control, drivers and operator records.

A bus does not become roadworthy simply because it has a number plate and passengers inside.

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Kenya has a regulatory system designed to check the vehicle, the operator and the people running it before and during commercial passenger operations.

That system is back in focus after NTSA summoned nine PSV operators on August 31, 2026.

Moyale Raha Transporter's Company Limited is scheduled to appear on September 3, while the other eight have been called on September 8. NTSA says the summons followed “serious safety concerns”, but has not publicly specified the individual violations.

Eldoret Express is one of Kenya’s oldest and most established long-distance bus companies, founded in 1982 (Image: Files)

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The vehicle inspection

Kenya's Traffic (Motor Vehicle Inspection) Rules, 2026 came into force on July 1, creating the current framework for assessing whether vehicles comply with prescribed safety standards.

An inspection test is defined as an assessment of a vehicle's compliance with safety regulations and standards.

Vehicles that pass receive an inspection sticker indicating their fitness status.

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For commercial vehicles, the 2026 regulations require a valid inspection certificate and, among other requirements, appropriate insurance and a compliant speed limiter.

The things that can make a bus unsafe

Vehicle inspection is not simply a paperwork exercise.

Recent NTSA enforcement operations have specifically checked speed governors, safety belts, tyre condition and headlights, alongside general roadworthiness.

Those checks sit within a wider safety framework covering the vehicle's braking, lighting, tyres, steering and other components that affect its ability to operate safely.

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A defect that might seem minor to a passenger can become critical at highway speed.

A damaged tyre, faulty light or defective braking component can affect how a driver responds to an emergency.

Modern Coast Express Ltd is a well-known intercity luxury coach company headquartered in Mombasa, Kenya, that provides regional travel across East Africa (Image: Files)

The focus on the driver

The regulations also place obligations on operators to employ qualified drivers, provide road-safety awareness and ensure drivers do not exceed prescribed driving hours.

Fatigue is therefore treated as a transport-safety issue, not merely a workplace problem.

Kenya has previously required PSV operators to manage driver working hours, with enforcement authorities linking excessive driving time to crash risks.

Drivers' licensing and fitness are also regulated under the wider Traffic Act framework.

Responsibility of the operators

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The company behind a bus has obligations beyond putting a vehicle on the road.

The commercial-vehicle rules require operators to maintain relevant records, including vehicle maintenance information, and to submit preliminary reports to NTSA within 20 hours when an accident results in death.

This creates an accountability trail covering the vehicle, its maintenance and the circumstances surrounding serious crashes.

The speed limit technology

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PSVs, other than taxi cabs, are required to have prescribed speed-governing equipment, with the regulatory framework setting the maximum at 80 km/h for applicable vehicles.

That means speed control is not supposed to depend entirely on a driver's judgment.

The vehicle itself is required to have a mechanism limiting its maximum speed.

What passengers can actually check

Passengers cannot carry out a brake inspection from the seat, but they can notice obvious warning signs.

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Worn tyres, missing or damaged seat belts, broken lights, unsafe doors, excessive loading or reckless driving should not simply be ignored.

The latest NTSA summons does not mean the nine operators have been found guilty of particular offences.

They have been called to respond to concerns identified by the regulator.

The broader lesson is that PSV safety in Kenya is supposed to work as a chain: a roadworthy vehicle, a qualified and properly managed driver, a compliant operator and active regulatory oversight.