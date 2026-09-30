Tomatoes, maize flour, sugar, milk and other essentials whose prices changed in September

The national average cost of electricity for consumption of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) and 200 kWh declined between August and September

Prices of several essential commodities recorded notable changes between August and September 2026, with tomatoes, maize flour, sugar, milk, cooking oil and other commonly purchased household goods among items whose national average retail prices shifted during the month.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The changes are contained in the latest Consumer Price Index (CPI) report by the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which tracks movements in prices of goods and services consumed by households.

According to the report, tomatoes recorded the largest decline among the selected food commodities, with their national average retail price falling by 4.1 per cent between August and September.

Spinach prices also declined by 2.1 per cent, while maize flour-sifted fell by 0.6 per cent and sugar by 0.4 per cent.

Packed maize flour on sale at a Kenyan supermarket

Advertisement

Advertisement

Milk and vegetables among commodities with higher prices

Other essential food items recorded increases during the period.

The national average retail price of beef with bones increased by 0.7 per cent, while cooking oil (salad) rose by the same margin.

Kale, commonly known as sukuma wiki, recorded a 1.1 per cent increase, while beans rose by 1.2 per cent.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The price of oranges increased by 2.0 per cent, while Irish potatoes recorded a 3.3 per cent rise.

Wheat flour-white recorded a 4.5 per cent increase between August and September.

Milk products also recorded notable price increases, with fresh unpacketed cow milk rising by 5.8 per cent and fresh packeted cow milk increasing by 6.0 per cent.

Cabbages recorded an increase of 6.2 per cent, while UHT long-life milk recorded the largest increase among the selected food commodities at 8.0 per cent.

The KNBS figures show that price movements were therefore mixed across the food basket, with some commonly consumed commodities becoming cheaper while others recorded increases.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Electricity and household energy costs

The report also tracks changes in selected household energy costs.

The national average cost of electricity for consumption of 50 kilowatt-hours (kWh) declined by 2.4 per cent between August and September, while the cost for 200 kWh declined by 2.2 per cent.

Gas and LPG prices, however, increased by 0.2 per cent, while charcoal recorded a 1.6 per cent increase.

The changes in household energy prices formed part of the broader movement in the Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas and Other Fuels category.

Transport costs also featured among the selected commodities and services tracked by KNBS, with the report recording a 2.0 per cent change in the Country Bus/Matatu Fare for the Isiolo-Nairobi route.

Core inflation rises to 4 per cent

At the same time, KNBS reported an increase in core inflation, which excludes commodities whose prices are considered volatile.

Core inflation, which covers items including manufactured food products, health services, education services and ICT, rose from 3.4 per cent in August to 4.0 per cent in September 2026.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The core index increased from 134.01 in August to 134.66 in September.

Non-core inflation, meanwhile, declined from 14.7 per cent in August to 14.0 per cent in September. The non-core index rose from 245.39 to 246.09 during the same period.

Food and transport remain major contributors

KNBS said core inflation contributed 4.2 percentage points to overall inflation in September, while non-core inflation contributed 2.6 percentage points, giving a combined contribution of 6.8 points.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Food and non-alcoholic beverages contributed 2.8 percentage points to overall inflation during the month, making it one of the key contributors to the inflation measure.

Transport contributed 1.6 percentage points, comprising 1.1 points from core inflation and 0.5 points from non-core inflation.

Housing, water, electricity, gas and other fuels contributed 0.5 percentage points, with 0.2 points from core inflation and 0.4 points from non-core inflation.

Other categories also contributed to the overall inflation measure, including furnishings, household equipment and routine household maintenance at 0.3 points, restaurants and accommodation services at 0.3 points, and clothing and footwear at 0.2 points.