His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto with CBK Chairman Mr. Andrew Musangi and Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge at the Dinner Gala held on September 17, 2026, at the Central Bank of Kenya Institute of Monetary Studies (Image: Files)

His Excellency President William Samoei Ruto with CBK Chairman Mr. Andrew Musangi and Governor Dr. Kamau Thugge at the Dinner Gala held on September 17, 2026, at the Central Bank of Kenya Institute of Monetary Studies (Image: Files)

CBK at 60: How Kenya’s Central Bank moves your loan, shilling and prices

Sixty years after it opened its doors, the Central Bank of Kenya still sits at the center of three things Kenyans watch closely: interest rates, the shilling and inflation. Here is what CBK actually does - and how its decisions reach your pocket.

On September 14, 1966, the Central Bank of Kenya opened its doors, four years after Kenya became independent.

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Six decades later, CBK is celebrating its Diamond Jubilee with a question that remains relevant to almost every Kenyan:

What exactly does the institution do?

The answer goes far beyond printing money.

Under Article 231 of the Constitution, CBK formulates monetary policy, promotes price stability, issues Kenya's currency and performs functions assigned by law.

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It also regulates and supervises banks and other financial institutions under its mandate, manages foreign-exchange reserves, oversees payment systems and acts as banker and fiscal agent to the Government.

CBK Board Chairman, Mr. Andrew Musangi, and Governor, Dr. Kamau Thugge, cut the CBK@60 celebratory cake as the Bank marks six decades of service to the nation, together with CBK Board Members and Deputy Governor, Mr. Gerald Nyaoma (Image: Files)

From the East African Currency Board to an independent central bank

CBK was not created because Kenya was already facing a monetary crisis in 1966.

Its creation followed the end of the East African Currency Board, which had issued currency across the region and could not provide the full central-banking functions that independent Kenya required.

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CBK inherited responsibility for monetary policy, currency, foreign assets and banking services.

Its first Governor, Dr Leon Baranski, served from May 1966 to May 1967, before Duncan Ndegwa became the first Kenyan Governor.

The harder years came later.

Kenya's banking sector experienced serious liquidity and solvency problems in the 1980s, contributing to bank failures and the creation of a deposit-insurance framework.

In the early 1990s, high inflation, low foreign reserves and a volatile exchange rate pushed CBK towards tighter monetary policy and major institutional reforms.

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The exchange-rate system also changed dramatically:

Kenya moved from a fixed exchange rate to a crawling peg in 1983, eliminated interest-rate controls in 1991 and adopted a floating exchange-rate regime in 1993.

Greater operational autonomy followed through amendments to the CBK Act in 1996.

So how does CBK affect your loan?

The most direct tool is the Central Bank Rate (CBR).

When CBK raises the CBR, borrowing across the financial system generally becomes more expensive.

When it cuts the rate, it seeks to make credit cheaper and encourage borrowing and economic activity.

CBK transmits these decisions through money-market operations, including repos and term auction deposits, influencing liquidity and short-term market rates.

But CBK does not simply set the interest rate on your bank loan.

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A commercial bank also considers its funding costs, operating expenses, credit risk and other factors.

That is why a change in the CBR may take time to appear in retail lending rates and may not be passed through one-for-one.

As of September 18, 2026, the CBR stood at 8.75%, while the average commercial-bank lending rate was 14.39% based on July data.

Ms. Mary Kerema, Secretary, Digital Economy and Emerging Technologies, Ministry of Information, Communication and the Digital Economy, giving her remarks at the CBK@60 AI Conference 2026 (Image: Files)

How does CBK influence the shilling?

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CBK does not announce a preferred price for the Kenya shilling against the dollar.

Instead, it manages foreign-exchange reserves and can intervene to smooth excessive volatility in the market.

CBK says it aims to maintain reserves equivalent to at least four months of imports.

On September 18, 2026, the shilling was quoted at about KSh129.61 to the US dollar, while official reserves stood at US$14.9 billion, equivalent to 6.1 months of import cover as of September 3.

A more stable shilling matters because Kenya imports fuel, machinery, medicines, food and other goods whose prices can be affected by the exchange rate.

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And then there is inflation

This is CBK's central monetary-policy target: Price stability.

If inflation rises because demand and credit are running too strongly, tighter monetary policy can help cool spending and borrowing.

Lower rates can do the opposite when economic activity needs support.

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But monetary policy cannot directly produce rain for farmers, lower global oil prices or increase food supply.

Supply shocks can therefore push prices higher even when CBK is tightening policy.

Kenya's headline inflation stood at 6.6% in August 2026, according to CBK.

The bank behind Kenya's digital money economy

CBK's evolution is also visible in how Kenyans move money.

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In 2005, it introduced KEPSS, Kenya's real-time gross settlement system, creating the backbone for large-value interbank transfers.

Two years later, Kenya's mobile-money revolution began.

CBK has since become responsible for oversight of increasingly complex payment systems, alongside its traditional banking and monetary functions.

That is the real story of CBK at 60.