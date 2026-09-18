The opportunity will give the students a chance to test themselves in a new competitive environment, experience South Africa’s running culture, and create memories beyond the university circuit.

The Catholic University of Eastern Africa (CUEA) and Strathmore University have secured six relay squad berths in the upcoming Open Lanes Varsity Invitational finals following a rigorous two-day knockout stage.

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The qualified teams join Kenyatta University for the grand finale on October 3, 2026, at Nyayo National Stadium, where top universities runners will clash for the championship title.

The final spots will be decided next week as teams from JKUAT, the University of Nairobi, and Riara University meet in the ultimate qualification round.

Beyond the title, four standout student athletes will earn an all-expenses-paid trip to compete in South Africa’s elite running circuit.

The opportunity will give the students a chance to test themselves in a new competitive environment, experience South Africa’s running culture, and create memories beyond the university circuit.

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Speaking at the knockout events, Navalayo Osembo, Director of Africa at On said:

"We are seeing the competitions come to life as more teams secure their places at the finals. The energy and competitiveness we have experienced so far is what we had hoped for, and as we close this phase next week for the remaining varsities, we expect the race to the finals to be even more intense."

CUEA, Strathmore squads book tickets to Open Lanes Varsity Invitational finals

The brand originally established itself within the Kenyan market through partnerships with local runners and communities such as We Run Nairobi as it connected with the new generation that sees running not just as a sport, but as a lifestyle, source of connection, and a means of self-expression.

In 2025, the two partners organized a community run at Windsor Golf Club, bringing together over 500 runners, reflecting the growing appetite for accessible social experiences in the city.

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They have additionally partnered with various Kenyan stars Hellen Obiri, Patrick Kipngeno, Mercy Chepngeno, among others, in a bid to supporting African athletes across disciplines and at different stages of their careers.

This support was further reinforced by the recent signing of South African 400 m star and World U20 champion Lythe Pillay, who became the first professional athlete to join On’s global athlete roster.

As On continues to establish its roots in Africa, its ambition is to build an ecosystem around movement and storytelling as it supports an environment where young athletes can compete, connect and be seen, reinforcing the brand's commitment to the development of the true African culture.

Kenya joining the growing African footprint is important in the next chapter of the brand. The country’s sporting culture, growing digital penetration, and young vibrant market creates an opportunity for investors to deepen connections with wider communities.