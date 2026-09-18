Kenyan Passport Ranking 2026: Countries Kenyans Can Visit Without a Visa

Singapore, officially the Republic of Singapore, is a dynamic global city-state, island country, and sovereign nation located in maritime Southeast Asia (Image: Files)

Singapore, officially the Republic of Singapore, is a dynamic global city-state, island country, and sovereign nation located in maritime Southeast Asia (Image: Files)

Kenya’s passport is ranked 120th globally in the latest September 2026 Passport Reports index, with access to 75 destinations without securing a traditional visa in advance. Here are the countries Kenyans can enter visa-free, on arrival or with an eTA.

The September 2026 Passport Reports update places the Kenyan passport at 120th out of 199 countries, with a Mobility Score of 75.

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That means Kenyans can access 75 destinations through a combination of visa-free entry, visa on arrival and electronic travel authorisation.

The report puts Kenya at 10th in Africa.

That is different from the Henley Passport Index, which placed Kenya at 68th globally in its January 2026 ranking, with access to 69 destinations without obtaining a visa before departure.

Henley and Passport Reports use different datasets and methodologies, so the two numbers should not be treated as a 52-place collapse in Kenya’s passport strength.

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A favorite tourist spot in Ethiopia is the Rock-Hewn Churches of Lalibela - a collection of 11 medieval monolithic structures carved directly into solid volcanic rock in the mountains of northern Ethiopia (Image: Files)

Which countries can Kenyans visit Visa-free?

According to the latest Passport Reports data, 37 destinations are classified as visa-free for Kenyan passport holders.

Africa

Kenyans can travel visa-free to Benin, Botswana, Burundi, Eritrea, Eswatini, Ethiopia, The Gambia, Lesotho, Malawi, Mauritius, Namibia, Rwanda, South Africa, South Sudan, Tanzania, Togo, Uganda, Zambia and Zimbabwe.

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This makes Africa by far the largest part of Kenya's visa-free travel network and highlights the importance of regional agreements and bilateral arrangements in determining passport mobility.

For many Kenyan travellers, the easiest international destinations remain within the continent, including the rest of the East African Community.

Kenya’s neighbouring travel corridor includes Uganda, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan, although the exact documents required can differ depending on whether someone is travelling by air or land and the purpose and duration of the trip.

Caribbean and Americas

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The Kenyan passport also opens the door to several destinations that are considerably farther from Nairobi.

The visa-free list includes Antigua and Barbuda, The Bahamas, Barbados, Cuba, Dominica, Grenada, Haiti, Jamaica, St Vincent and the Grenadines, and Trinidad and Tobago.

For Kenyan holidaymakers, these countries represent some of the most striking examples of how far a Kenyan passport can travel without a conventional visa application beforehand.

The Bahamas comprises nearly 700 islands, 2,500 cays, and thousands of low rock formations, this vibrant country is renowned globally for its stunning turquoise waters and pristine white-sand beaches (Image: Files)

Asia

Visa-free access extends to Hong Kong, Malaysia, the Philippines and Singapore.

Passport Reports lists arrival-card requirements for Malaysia and Singapore, meaning visa-free does not necessarily mean turning up with only a passport and no other formalities.

Pacific destinations

Kenyans can also enter Fiji, Kiribati, Micronesia and Vanuatu without a visa under the current classification.

These Pacific islands account for some of the more distant destinations available to Kenyan passport holders without a conventional pre-travel visa.

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What about Visa on arrival?

Passport Reports lists another 33 destinations offering visa on arrival, including Bolivia, Cambodia, Cape Verde, Comoros, the Democratic Republic of Congo, Djibouti, Equatorial Guinea, Gabon, Guinea, Guinea-Bissau, India and Indonesia.

It also includes Jordan, Macao, Madagascar, Maldives, Mali, Mauritania, Mozambique, Nepal, Nigeria, Palau, Papua New Guinea, Russia, Saint Lucia, Samoa, Senegal, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Suriname, Timor-Leste, Tuvalu and Vietnam.

Visa on arrival is different from visa-free travel.

The traveller may still need to pay a fee, complete paperwork or meet additional entry conditions at the border.

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Five destinations require an eTA

Another five destinations are classified as requiring an electronic travel authorisation rather than a conventional visa:

Côte d'Ivoire, Ghana, Saint Kitts and Nevis, Seychelles and Sri Lanka.

That brings Kenya's total simplified-access score to 75 destinations:

37 visa-free, 33 visa on arrival and five requiring an eTA.

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The remaining 123 destinations require a visa, according to the September 2026 Passport Reports data.

Saint Kitts and Nevis is a beautiful twin-island nation located in the Eastern Caribbean - holds the distinction of being the smallest sovereign state in the Western Hemisphere (Image: Files)

Kenya ranks 120, why?

Passport Reports' ranking is based on its Mobility Score, which adds together destinations accessible visa-free, on arrival or through an electronic travel authorisation.

Where countries have the same score, the system then compares visa-free access, eTA access and visa-on-arrival access.

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Kenya's score has actually moved around over the years. In Passport Reports' own historical series, Kenya scored 78 in 2025 and ranked 109th.

In 2026, the score is 75 and the rank is 120th.

A September 15 update specifically notes that Kenya moved from 119th to 120th after Laos stopped offering visa-on-arrival access to Kenyan passport holders.

The numbers also explain why the passport ranking headline can sometimes be misleading.

A passport's global position is relative to other passports; what matters to a traveller is the actual entry requirement for the country they intend to visit.

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What do Kenyans need to check before booking?

“Visa-free” does not mean guaranteed entry.

A destination can still require a passport with a minimum period of validity, proof of accommodation, a return or onward ticket, sufficient funds, health documentation, travel insurance or an arrival card.

Entry conditions can also change between the publication of a ranking and the date of travel.

For that reason, travellers should verify the rules for their specific itinerary before paying for a ticket.

IATA's Travel Centre provides personalised passport, visa and health-requirement information based on a traveller's nationality, itinerary and other details.

The Kenyan passport may sit at 120th in the latest September ranking, but its most useful number for a traveller is much simpler: