Some of the smuggled goods seized by KRA officers

Some of the smuggled goods seized by KRA officers

How KRA seized contraband worth Sh46.7M hidden in Uganda–bound passenger bus

According to the KRA, the enforcement action intends to safeguard government revenue, ensure tax compliance, and protect legitimate traders from unfair market competition

Enforcement officers from the Kenya Revenue Authority (KRA) have intercepted a massive consignment of smuggled goods valued at Sh46.77 million.

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The contraband, which included cigarettes, shisha tobacco, and premium powdered milk, was seized aboard a long-distance passenger bus traveling along the busy Uganda–Kenya corridor bound for the capital, Nairobi.

According to an official statement released by the revenue authority on Friday, September 18, 2026, the successful operation prevented a potential tax loss of Sh29.177 million.

"Our enforcement officers have seized smuggled cigarettes, shisha tobacco and powdered milk worth Sh46.77 million, with Sh29.177 million in taxes at risk. The goods were hidden in concealed compartments aboard a passenger bus along the Uganda, Kenya route. We remain committed to protecting public health, legitimate businesses and government revenue." KRA said

Simba coach bus that was carrying the smuggled goods

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From border porous routes to a Highway pursuit

The interception was the result of a coordinated, intelligence-led operation targeted at persistent cross-border syndicates operating between Uganda and Kenya.

Intelligence gathered by KRA sleuths revealed that illicit, excisable goods were systematically being moved through porous border points into a primary consolidation hub in Busia.

From there, the cargo was concealed on commercial passenger buses to bypass regular customs checks on the highway to Nairobi.

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Having identified a specific Simba Coach bus carrying the contraband, enforcement teams set up an ambush near Eldoret town.

Upon realizing he was being monitored, a primary suspect attempted to flee, triggering a vehicle pursuit along the highway.

KRA officers successfully caught up with and apprehended the suspect at Kondoo in the Burnt forest area

The bus was immediately impounded and escorted back under armed security to a designated KRA warehouse in Eldoret for thorough forensic inspection.

Ingenious concealment and high-value goods

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An image of smuggled goods discovered by KRA

Upon inspecting the long-distance coach, enforcement officers uncovered custom-built hidden compartments engineered into the structural frame of the vehicle to evade standard visual inspections.

The detailed inventory of the seized contraband includes:

Commercial Cigarettes valued at approximately Sh30.6 million. The seizure featured 146 cartons containing 1.46 million sticks of ORIS Double Apple Slim cigarettes, valued alone at Sh29.2 million.

Flavored shisha tobacco and associated accessories estimated at KES 8.398 million. This included 118 cartons of ALFAKHER Mint Flavor and 59 boxes of AFRAH AL-SULTAN Tobacco.

Powdered milk products and high-value nutritional products estimated at Sh7.768 million, comprising 100 cartons of LATO Whole Milk Powder and 199 cartons of infant formula (NAN Optipro 1 & 2).

Safeguarding revenue and Public Health

The tax authority noted that the elaborate modifications made to passenger vehicles illustrate the evolving tactics employed by illicit traders to bypass regional customs posts.

Beyond reclaiming millions in compromised revenue, KRA emphasized that crackdowns on unregulated goods directly protect legitimate Kenyan businesses from unfair price undercutting.

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#NewsUpdate

𝐊𝐑𝐀 𝐈𝐧𝐭𝐞𝐫𝐜𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐬 𝐒𝐦𝐮𝐠𝐠𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐆𝐨𝐨𝐝𝐬 𝐖𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐡 𝐊𝐄𝐒 𝟒𝟔.𝟕 𝐌𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝐓𝐫𝐚𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐍𝐚𝐢𝐫𝐨𝐛𝐢 pic.twitter.com/k4iT243AXg — Kenya Revenue Authority (@KRACorporate) September 18, 2026