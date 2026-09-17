500 stolen phones recovered as DCI busts Kisii repair shop theft syndicate

Two suspects were arrested and have been accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices.

Two suspects were arrested and have been accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices.

The mobile phones syndicate was operating under the guise of a phone repair business.

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has busted a phone theft and hacking racket in Kisii town.

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The mobile phones syndicate was operating under the guise of a phone repair business.

Mogo-financed phones unlocked

The racket was cracked open in the town, after detectives from DCI Kisii Central teamed up with fraud investigators from Mogo Auto Ltd.

Two suspects were arrested and have been accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices.

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What DCI found in the shop

The team raided a phone repair shop at Market Plaza, arresting the suspects, identified as Duncan Ontita Anyaga and Phares Nyagaka Luke, off guard.

What they unearthed inside painted the picture of a sophisticated operation.

𝗣𝗛𝗢𝗡𝗘 𝗧𝗛𝗘𝗙𝗧 𝗔𝗡𝗗 𝗛𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗜𝗡𝗚 𝗥𝗔𝗖𝗞𝗘𝗧 𝗕𝗨𝗦𝗧𝗘𝗗 𝗜𝗡 𝗞𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗜, 𝗧𝗪𝗢 𝗦𝗨𝗦𝗣𝗘𝗖𝗧𝗦 𝗡𝗔𝗕𝗕𝗘𝗗



A phone theft and hacking racket operating under the guise of a phone repair business has been cracked open in Kisii town, after detectives from DCI Kisii… pic.twitter.com/qGIaHOyZ7f — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 17, 2026

Detectives recovered over 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards hidden away in the shop.

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Among them were several Mogo-financed Tecno KM4 handsets that had earlier been reported missing, stripped of their security locks and readied for resale.

The two suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing as detectives finalise investigations ahead of their arraignment.

DCI has vowed to dismantle fraud networks targeting financed mobile phones, working closely with partners to disrupt the theft, unlawful unlocking and illegal resale of the electronic devices and bringing suspects to face criminal charges.

Isinya Kajiado police raid

Elsewhere, Police in Isinya, Kajiado County, have recovered government stores and copper wire following a well-coordinated operation.

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Acting on actionable intelligence, officers rushed to the suspects' hideout in Majengo Estate, where they were reportedly burning copper wire to strip off its insulation.

But before officers could close in, the suspects vanished.

Administration Police uniforms recovered

A subsequent search of one of the houses associated with the suspects yielded an assortment of Administration Police uniforms, including a beret, shirt, jungle jacket, trousers and a maroon belt.

𝗣𝗢𝗟𝗜𝗖𝗘 𝗥𝗘𝗖𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥 𝗚𝗢𝗩𝗘𝗥𝗡𝗠𝗘𝗡𝗧 𝗦𝗧𝗢𝗥𝗘𝗦, 𝗖𝗢𝗣𝗣𝗘𝗥 𝗪𝗜𝗥𝗘 𝗜𝗡 𝗜𝗦𝗜𝗡𝗬𝗔



Law enforcement officers from Isinya, Kajiado County have recovered government stores and copper wire following a well-coordinated operation.



Acting on actionable… pic.twitter.com/JiGT3Wg3de — DCI KENYA (@DCI_Kenya) September 17, 2026

Other items recovered included pliers, tin snips, solar equipment and copper wire, among other assorted items.