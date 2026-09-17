Advertisement

500 stolen phones recovered as DCI busts Kisii repair shop theft syndicate

Tunoi Kevin 16:00 - 17 September 2026
Two suspects were arrested and have been accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices.
The mobile phones syndicate was operating under the guise of a phone repair business.
Advertisement

Directorate of Criminal Investigation (DCI) has busted a phone theft and hacking racket in Kisii town.

Advertisement

The mobile phones syndicate was operating under the guise of a phone repair business.

Mogo-financed phones unlocked

The racket was cracked open in the town, after detectives from DCI Kisii Central teamed up with fraud investigators from Mogo Auto Ltd.

Two suspects were arrested and have been accused of stealing and unlawfully unlocking financed mobile devices.

Advertisement

What DCI found in the shop

The team raided a phone repair shop at Market Plaza, arresting the suspects, identified as Duncan Ontita Anyaga and Phares Nyagaka Luke, off guard.

What they unearthed inside painted the picture of a sophisticated operation.

Detectives recovered over 500 assorted mobile phones and motherboards hidden away in the shop.

Advertisement

Among them were several Mogo-financed Tecno KM4 handsets that had earlier been reported missing, stripped of their security locks and readied for resale.

The two suspects are currently in custody undergoing processing as detectives finalise investigations ahead of their arraignment.

DCI has vowed to dismantle fraud networks targeting financed mobile phones, working closely with partners to disrupt the theft, unlawful unlocking and illegal resale of the electronic devices and bringing suspects to face criminal charges.

Isinya Kajiado police raid

Elsewhere, Police in Isinya, Kajiado County, have recovered government stores and copper wire following a well-coordinated operation.

Advertisement

Acting on actionable intelligence, officers rushed to the suspects' hideout in Majengo Estate, where they were reportedly burning copper wire to strip off its insulation.

But before officers could close in, the suspects vanished.

Administration Police uniforms recovered

A subsequent search of one of the houses associated with the suspects yielded an assortment of Administration Police uniforms, including a beret, shirt, jungle jacket, trousers and a maroon belt.

Other items recovered included pliers, tin snips, solar equipment and copper wire, among other assorted items.

The hunt for the suspects remains active.

Advertisement
Share
Subscribe
Loading discussion…
Latest Videos
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Pulse Kenya
16.08.2024
The Biggest Corruption Stories in Kenya
Advertisement
Advertisement
More from Pulse Kenya
Kenya ranks 2nd most welcoming country globally, passport report reveals
News
17.09.2026
Kenya ranks 2nd most welcoming country globally, passport report reveals
500 stolen phones recovered as DCI busts Kisii repair shop theft syndicate
News
17.09.2026
500 stolen phones recovered as DCI busts Kisii repair shop theft syndicate
Who is Harry Misiko? Inside the career of NMG’s new Acting Editor-in-Chief taking over from Joe Ageyo
News
17.09.2026
Who is Harry Misiko? Inside the career of NMG’s new Acting Editor-in-Chief taking over from Joe Ageyo
TikTok to tax Kenyan content creators, asks for KRA details ahead of new deductions
News
17.09.2026
TikTok to tax Kenyan content creators, asks for KRA details ahead of new deductions
Kenya's celebrity breakup epidemic, and why Nameless, Wahu are an exception
Entertainment
17.09.2026
Kenya's celebrity breakup epidemic, and why Nameless, Wahu are an exception
Court gavel
News
17.09.2026
Court denies Machakos man Sh1 million dowry refund after wife leaves in 30 days