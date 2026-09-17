Nameless and Wahu have proven some marriages last amidst the breakup epidemic that has plagued celebrities in Kenya.

Nameless and Wahu have proven some marriages last amidst the breakup epidemic that has plagued celebrities in Kenya.

Kenya's celebrity breakup epidemic, and why Nameless, Wahu are an exception

Barely a week goes by without another beloved Kenyan celebrity couple announcing that it's over.

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What started as isolated heartbreak has now turned into a full blown pattern, and social media has noticed.

The most recent came from content creators Nicholas Kioko and Wambo Ashley.

On September 14, the couple told fans their four year relationship had ended, revealing that they had actually been living apart for three months already.

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"After four years together, we have mutually decided to go our separate ways. We separated three months ago and have taken time to process and accept this decision," their joint statement read.

The timing caught many off guard. Wambo Ashley had dismissed breakup rumours as recently as August. Weeks later, those same rumours turned out to be true.

The couple, parents to twin boys and a daughter, made it clear their children remain their priority as they move into co-parenting.

Just two days after that announcement, another online couple, Troy and Jenny, confirmed their own split.

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In April 2026, it was Njugush and his wife Celestine Ndinda, popularly known as Wakavinye, who delivered the split that rattled Kenyans the most.

The comedian and his wife had spent fourteen years together, building not just a marriage but a media empire.

They wed in 2016, raised two children, and became one of the most recognisable couples in Kenyan entertainment.

Njugush confirmed the breakup himself, saying the two had parted ways after much thought and with mutual respect.

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Celestine's response was shorter, a simple message about healing and moving forward.

What made this particular split sting more than most was the business side of it. The couple had built a joint brand estimated to be worth Sh200 million, which means their separation carries real financial weight beyond the heartbreak.

And the list keeps growing.

Rapper King Kaka and his wife Nana Owiti ended their marriage, calling it one of the hardest decisions of their lives.

Gospel artist Size 8 walked away from eleven years of marriage to DJ Mo, admitting openly that marriage does not always work out. However they reconciled.

Comedian YY and actress Marya Okoth quietly went their separate ways, with Marya later marrying someone else in a lavish wedding before going on a lavish vacation to Bali.

Businessman and commercial pilot Khalif Kairo's on and off relationship with Wavinya Maria finally came to an end, while content creators Mungai Eve and Director Trevor closed the chapter on their relationship and business partnership.

Eve Mungai and her boyfriend Director Trevor

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The celebrity relationship is not always doom and gloom as proven by Nameless and Wahu's story.

While so many couples have been writing breakup statements, Nameless and Wahu were busy celebrating something else entirely.

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

The couple marked 21years of marriage, and they did it properly.

The couple jetted off to Mombasa, their favourite holiday spot, for a getaway filled with the kind of romance that made fans smile instead of worry.

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"NamelessAndWahuAt21! We came to celebrate in our favorite vacation destination! Mombasa Raha!" Nameless wrote, sharing photos from the trip.

He followed it up with a message dedicated to his wife.

"Today we celebrate 21 years since we said I Do by the lake, with family and friends all wishing us well. It's been a ride and a half, and I can't help but be grateful for the beautiful years and moments we have shared together. Happy anniversary, babe. You're still the one," he wrote.

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Their journey has not always been smooth, and they have never pretended otherwise.

Nameless once revealed that their first year of marriage nearly broke them.

"The first year of marriage I was like, kwani I made a mistake," he admitted during an interview on The Failure Effect.

At one point, things got difficult enough that he moved out for a while.

"At some point, we had to take a step back and ask ourselves if there was something we were doing wrong. I moved out at some point, it wasn't as dramatic, but it came at a time we could focus on things. We didn't define it as a separation, it was just a time out," he explained.

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With the right support and counselling, they worked through it, and more than two decades later, they are still together.