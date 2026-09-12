Nameless & Wahu mark major milestone in their marriage

Inside Nameless and Wahu’s lavish 21st wedding anniversary celebration in Mombasa

Twenty-one years of marriage is no small feat, and Nameless and Wahu chose to mark the milestone in style.

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Rather than an ordinary anniversary celebration, the couple opted for a luxurious getaway filled with romance, breathtaking scenery and unforgettable moments as they celebrated decades of love, laughter and togetherness that have also seen them weather the storms of life.

The longtime lovebirds jetted off for a luxurious getaway, enjoying breathtaking surroundings, lavish experiences and plenty of romantic moments during the glamorous trip.

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

The singer revealed that they chose to mark the milestone in the coastal city of Mombasa, which is also their favourite destination.

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“NamelessAndWahuAt21😊😊! We came to celebrate in our favorite vacation destination! Mombasa Raha! 😊😊😊,” Nameless stated.

Nameless offered their fans a glimpse into their enduring love as they celebrated more than two decades of marriage, sharing precious moments captured on camera during their getaway.

Nameless affirms commitment to Wahu

Nameless affirmed his commitment to Wahu with a message that summarized their beautiful journey of love while also conveying his gratitude.

“Today we celebrate 21 years since we said “I Do! “ by the lake, with family and friends all wishing us well! It’s been a ride and a half, and I can’t help but be grateful for the beautiful years and moments we have shared together!! Happy anniversary, babe! " You're still the one!” He stated.

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Over the years, Wahu and Nameless have been open about their journey of marriage and parenting, allowing followers to connect with them beyond their celebrity status and witness the love, growth and experiences that have shaped their family over the years.

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

Their candid approach has also seen them open up about the realities of maintaining a strong relationship and raising a family in the public eye.

Nameless at one point opened up on how relationship drama once posed a serious threat to their union.

Crisis that saw Nameless move out

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In a past interview on the 'The Failure Effect' on August 23, Nameless admitted that he had doubts about their relationship at one point during their first year of marriage.

"The first year of marriage I was like kwani I made a mistake," he recounted.

Opening up on the severity of the challenges in their initial years of marriage, the singer revealed that he moved out at one point.

Celebrity couple, Nameless and Wahu Kagwi

"At some point, we had to take a step back and ask ourselves if there was something we were doing wrong...I moved out at some point, it wasn't as dramatic but it came at a time we could focus on things. It forced us to focus on our issues. It helped us focus on ourselves. We didn't define it as a separation, it was just a time-out," he said.