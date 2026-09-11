Kenya’s big music bet: Nairobi is chasing the Africa Recording Academy HQ

Tyla holds her best African Music award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (Image: Files)

Tyla holds her best African Music award at the 68th Annual Grammy Awards held on Sunday, February 1, 2026, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles (Image: Files)

Kenya is competing with Nigeria and South Africa to host the proposed Africa Recording Academy headquarters. Nairobi is betting on investment, jobs and a bigger role in Africa's growing global music business.

Kenya is chasing more than a prestigious international address with its bid to host the proposed Africa Recording Academy headquarters in Nairobi.

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The government sees the initiative as part of a broader effort to turn the capital into a regional centre for music, entertainment and the creative economy.

The Recording Academy, best known for the Grammy Awards, has expanded its work in Africa through programmes covering music education, professional development, intellectual property and international industry connections.

Kenya is now competing with Nigeria and South Africa to host the continental headquarters.

The Grammy Awards are the premier accolades presented by The Recording Academy to recognize outstanding achievements in the global music industry (Image: Files)

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Beyond the Grammys

A headquarters would give African music professionals closer access to an organization whose work extends well beyond the annual awards.

For Kenya, that could mean stronger links between local artists and the international networks behind the music business - including producers, publishers, managers, labels, distributors and rights specialists.

Kenya says it has invested about US$3.9 million in its bid to host the headquarters.

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Nairobi makes the pitch

The government is targeting the wider business generated by music, not just artists.

A functioning music industry supports studios, producers, sound engineers, managers, lawyers, promoters, publishers and technology companies.

Nairobi is already attracting interest from major global music companies, with the government saying Sony Music, Universal Music Group and Warner Music Group are establishing offices in the city.

The proposed Recording Academy presence would add another major institution to that emerging ecosystem.

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Africa's music market is growing

The opportunity comes as African music continues to expand internationally.

The global recorded-music industry generated US$31.7 billion in 2025, according to the International Federation of the Phonographic Industry, while Sub-Saharan Africa recorded 15.2% growth, reaching about US$120 million.

The Recording Academy has also increased African representation at the Grammys, including the introduction of the Best African Music Performance category.

Kenya's ambition is therefore to have a larger role in the industry supporting that growth - from production and rights management to distribution and international promotion.

Kendrick Lamar, winner of the Record Of The Year, Best Rap Performance, Best Rap Song, Best Music Video, and Song Of The Year awards, poses in the press room during the 67th Annual Grammy Awards held on February 2, 2025 (Image: Files)

Can Nairobi win?

The competition is formidable.

South Africa remains the region's biggest recorded-music market, while Nigeria has built enormous global influence through Afrobeats.

Kenya's case rests on a different proposition.

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Nairobi is an established regional business, technology and media centre, giving it access to East African markets as well as international investors and organisations.

The pitch is less about being Africa's biggest music market and more about becoming a regional gateway for the music business.

What does it mean for Kenyan artists?

The value of a headquarters would ultimately be measured by what reaches the people creating the music.

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A stronger Recording Academy presence could expand access to mentorship, professional training and international industry networks.

Kenyan musicians are already participating in initiatives such as the American Music Mentorship Program, which connects African music professionals with counterparts in the United States.

That matters in an industry where a hit song is only one part of a successful career.

Artists also need professional management, publishing arrangements, copyright protection, distribution and international representation.

Kenya has been trying to strengthen several of those areas, although piracy, royalty collection and weak bargaining power remain persistent challenges.

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In a nutshell ...

Winning would give Kenya international visibility and potentially attract more investment into music and entertainment.

But the bigger opportunity would be building an ecosystem around the institution.

The prize is not simply having the people behind the Grammys in Nairobi.