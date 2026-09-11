Coast residents share impact of ongoing road, stadium and housing projects

Ongoing government-funded infrastructure projects in parts of the Coast region are providing employment opportunities and improving prospects for residents, according to people living and working around the project sites.

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From transport operators using upgraded roads to young people securing work on construction projects, residents say the developments are already having an impact on their livelihoods while raising expectations for what the completed projects could mean for their communities.

For Patrick, a tuk-tuk driver from Tononoka who has used Malindi Road for about a decade, the ongoing road upgrade has made his daily trips easier.

He says sections of the road that have already been completed are wider and smoother, allowing him to move passengers more quickly and make more trips during the day.

Patrick said the changes have reduced some of the delays that previously affected his work and given him an opportunity to increase his earnings.

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TukTuk driver Patrick from Tononoka says the ongoing upgrade of Malindi Road has made his work easier, with wider and smoother sections helping him make faster trips, carry more passengers and earn more.#PulseNews pic.twitter.com/DhNe0CkDuu — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) September 11, 2026

Before the upgrade, he recalls Malindi Road as being characterised by congestion, potholes and frequent delays. He also said accidents were common in some sections because of the narrow road and vehicles overlapping while trying to pass.

According to Patrick, breakdowns would often make the situation worse, bringing traffic to a standstill.

He credits the progress made on the road over the past three years with improving the situation and hopes the remaining sections will be completed.

He expects the completed road to reduce traffic congestion further and allow passengers to reach their destinations faster.

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For him, the longer-term goal is to expand his business by acquiring more tuk-tuks, increasing his income and improving his ability to support his family and educate his children.

In Voi, Taita Taveta County, residents are also looking to an ongoing stadium project as a source of employment and a potential boost to sports in the area.

Monica Ndambero, a resident of Voi and a single mother, says the project has provided her with work that has helped her meet some of her daily expenses.

Monica supplements her income by selling household products such as soap and Jik, although she says the business can be unpredictable because customers do not necessarily buy the products every day.

Voi resident Monica Ndambero says the ongoing stadium project has created job opportunities for locals, helping her meet daily needs as a single mother. She hopes the project will create more jobs and give children in Taita Taveta a home ground to showcase their talent.#PulseNew pic.twitter.com/msz4vGh0wv — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) September 11, 2026

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She says employment opportunities linked to the stadium have therefore provided an important additional source of income.

Residents were previously informed about available work opportunities through local leaders, including village elders, she said.

Beyond employment, Monica expects the completed stadium to give young athletes in Taita Taveta a facility where they can train and compete without having to travel to Mombasa or Nairobi.

She also sees potential for the facility to attract teams from other parts of the country to Voi for sporting events.

Ezekiel Maghanga, another Voi resident, says the stadium is significant for a community that he says has gone more than two decades without a proper sports facility.

He believes the project could help young people develop their talents while creating opportunities around sporting activities.

Among the opportunities he anticipates are jobs linked to sporting events, including roles such as ball boys, as well as increased business activity in the surrounding area.

Ezekiel also believes a functional stadium could help give young people alternatives to spending time on the streets.

He says Taita Taveta has considerable sporting talent but that some young people have struggled to develop their abilities because of limited facilities.

Meanwhile, the affordable housing project in Voi has opened an employment opportunity for Dania Ndighila, a young interior design professional who says she had struggled to find work.

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Dania secured an internship as an interior design intern through the project, giving her an opportunity to gain experience while earning an income.

She says the money has helped her meet expenses such as rent, water and other utilities while also giving her room to pursue small business activities.

Dania says the housing project is employing other residents as well, providing income to people who would otherwise have limited employment opportunities.

Dania Ndighila, a youth from Voi in Taita Taveta County, says the affordable housing project has helped her get an internship as an interior design intern after struggling to find work. #PulseNews pic.twitter.com/XLpzoDrIqi — Pulse Kenya (@PulseLiveKenya) September 11, 2026

She also points to other developments around the project area, including road works and access to nearby health facilities, which she says are opening up the area.

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For young people seeking employment, she hopes similar projects will continue to create opportunities and provide pathways into work.

The experiences of Patrick, Monica, Ezekiel and Dania highlight the different ways infrastructure projects can affect communities beyond the physical structures being built.

For some residents, the immediate benefit is employment. For others, improved roads mean shorter journeys and potentially more business. In Voi, residents are also looking ahead to the possibility of increased sporting activity and economic activity once the stadium and housing developments are completed.