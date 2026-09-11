Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has officially added a new title to his résumé Chrome Brandy brand ambassador

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has officially added a new title to his résumé Chrome Brandy brand ambassador

Why Khaligraph Jones says his new Chrome partnership is personal

From his early days in the Kenyan hip-hop scene to becoming one of the country's most recognisable rappers, the OG has continued to evolve while keeping his identity firmly intact

Kenyan hip-hop heavyweight Khaligraph Jones has officially added a new title to his résumé Chrome Brandy brand ambassador.

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The rapper was unveiled in a high-energy partnership that brings together two names built around ambition, evolution and staying true to who you are.

The collaboration introduces Chrome Brandy’s latest campaign platform, “Levels Change.

Roots Don’t” a message that speaks to the reality of levelling up without losing the identity, people and experiences that shaped the journey.

Master of Ceremony Azeezah Hashim during the Chrome Brandy event when Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones was officially added a new title to his résumé Chrome Brandy brand ambassador

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Few stories embody that better than Khaligraph’s. From his early days in the Kenyan hip-hop scene to becoming one of the country's most recognisable rappers, the OG has continued to evolve while keeping his identity firmly intact.

According to Zipporah Ndung’u, Senior Brand Manager, Chrome Brandy, Khaligraph was a natural fit for the campaign.

“Khaligraph's journey is exactly what ‘Levels Change. Roots Don’t.’ represents. He has reached incredible heights, but he has never lost the authenticity that made people connect with him in the first place. This partnership is about celebrating that journey and inspiring people to keep chasing their next level without forgetting where they came from.”

For Khaligraph Jones, the partnership is personal.

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“I have changed levels many times in my career, but I have never forgotten my roots. Hiyo nayo ni Chrome’s message speaks to me because it is about growth without losing yourself. You can achieve more, dream bigger and move to the next level while still being true to who you are. That is what I stand for.”

Kenyan rapper Khaligraph Jones has officially added a new title to his résumé Chrome Brandy brand ambassador

The partnership will see Khaligraph front Chrome Brandy's upcoming campaign, with a series of experiences and consumer moments set to roll out in the coming months.

And if the OG's track record is anything to go by, this won't be just another brand partnership.

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The levels are changing. The roots aren't.