Gospel artist and farmer Guradian Angel in an undated photo with wife, businesswoman Esther Musila (Image: Files)

Gospel artist and farmer Guradian Angel in an undated photo with wife, businesswoman Esther Musila (Image: Files)

Guardian Angel, King Kaka and other Kenyan musicians building wealth beyond music

A successful music career can generate serious money, but income is not the same thing as wealth. Meet five Kenyan artists converting fame, skills and music income into businesses and assets that can survive the volatility of the creative economy.

There is a persistent mistake in the way we talk about success in music:

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We often confuse visibility with wealth.

The sold-out show, the hit single, the endorsement deal and the expensive car are visible.

What is less visible is what happens to the money after the applause, because entertainment is an unusually volatile profession.

Audiences change, platforms change, bookings disappear and relevance has a shelf life.

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The sensible response is not to leave music but to use music as an economic base from which something more durable can be built.

Several of Kenya’s established musicians have been doing exactly that.

Guardian Angel has emerged as one of the leading large-scale onions farmer in Kenya, through his Waingo Farm investment (Image: Files)

Guardian Angel

Guardian Angel’s Waingo Farm in Machakos is a useful example of converting earned income into productive capital.

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The reported 20-acre operation includes onions, maize, vegetables, poultry and fish, supported by irrigation and water infrastructure.

In August 2026, the musician showcased an onion harvest reported at about 350 tonnes, with its estimated market value placed at roughly Sh17 million.

The number is less important than the principle.

A performance fee is just income - but, - land, livestock, irrigation infrastructure and a productive farm are assets with the potential to generate income repeatedly.

That is the difference between earning money and building wealth.

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Muthoni Drummer Queen

In 2008, Muthoni put money from employment and music gigs into the first Blankets & Wine event, which attracted roughly 300 people.

It eventually developed into one of East Africa’s most recognizable live music brands.

Muthoni did not move away from music to diversify - she just identified a commercial opportunity around it.

That is a more sophisticated form of creative entrepreneurship.

The artist can earn from performing, but there is potentially greater leverage in owning the event, the audience, the relationships with sponsors and the platform through which other artists reach their audiences.

The performer becomes an owner.

Nameless hangs out with songstress Wahu, his wife and popular content creator and comedian Khoja Afrique in Nairobi (Image: Files)

Mathenge, aka Nameless

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Nameless offers perhaps the least flashy example, and therefore one of the most useful.

The musician trained in architecture at the University of Nairobi and has continued to undertake architectural work.

He also developed Jengoz, a company producing construction documentaries for clients.

The lesson is not that every musician needs a second career.

It is that fame does not make previous skills irrelevant.

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An artist who has a professional qualification, technical skill or business competence already possesses an asset that can generate income independently of popularity.

Wyre, aka The Love Child

Wyre has invested in businesses that sit within the music industry itself.

His work has included Love Child Records and BLOOW, a platform designed to help artists monetise their content.

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This points to another route to diversification:

You do not necessarily have to exit your industry to escape dependence on performance - the question may be what parts of the ecosystem you can own.

Production, distribution, artist services, technology, publishing, events and management all create businesses around music.

The artist who understands the industry has knowledge that can be commercialized beyond the microphone.

King Kaka (Kennedy Ombima) is a prominent Kenyan rapper and entrepreneur who runs multiple ventures, most notably the prominent artiste-management and record label Kaka Empire (Image: Files)

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King Kaka

King Kaka’s trajectory is perhaps the clearest example of a personal brand becoming a broader business.

Through Kaka Empire, he moved beyond releasing his own music into artist management and creative business.

The company’s 2026 strategic partnership with Universal Music Group East Africa further expands its access to distribution and industry infrastructure.

Personal earnings have an obvious ceiling, but an organization does not.

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Once the brand becomes a company, value can be created from the work of multiple artists, projects and commercial relationships rather than from one person’s output alone.

The real asset

These five musicians have taken very different paths.

But the underlying idea is remarkably consistent: use volatile income to acquire less volatile sources of value.

For musicians, those assets might include land, property, businesses, intellectual property, music catalogues, production infrastructure or a professional skill.

The important shift is from consumption to ownership.

That is particularly relevant in an industry where talent is often mistaken for a financial plan.

Talent can produce income but it cannot guarantee financial security.

The most valuable thing an artist may therefore build is not another hit, but an economic structure that does not collapse when the hits stop coming.

The audience may eventually move on, but the asset remains.

And that may be the more meaningful measure of a successful music career: