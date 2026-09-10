PLO Lumumba: How a law scholar became one of Africa’s most recognizable public intellectuals

PLO Lumumba built his public reputation long before the viral speeches. From constitutional reform and anti-corruption to legal scholarship and Pan-Africanism, his four-decade career has moved through some of Kenya’s most influential legal and public institutions.

Patrick Loch Otieno Lumumba, better known as PLO Lumumba, is now recognised for his speeches as much as his legal career.

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The formal suits, elaborate rhetoric and historical references have made him one of Africa’s most recognisable public speakers, but the foundation of that persona was built in law.

He earned an LL.B from the University of Nairobi in 1985, an LL.M in 1989 and an LL.D from the University of Ghent in Belgium in 2004, where his doctoral work focused on the Law of the Sea.

He also undertook specialist training in human rights and international humanitarian law.

Even as a student, Lumumba has described himself as disciplined and widely read, while recalling that the distinctive formal dressing associated with him began during his university years.

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He did not simply study law - he'd go on to teach it.

PLO Lumumba kneels to pay respects during a visit in July 2021 to the site where George Floyd was killed by a Minneapolis Police Officer Derek Chauvin (Image: Files)

Constitutional reformer

Lumumba began teaching law in the late 1980s and lectured at institutions including the University of Nairobi and USIU-Africa.

He later became founding dean of the School of Law at Kabarak University.

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His academic work has covered constitutionalism, judicial review, criminal procedure and public law.

One of the most consequential stages of his career came with the Constitution of Kenya Review Commission (CKRC), where he served as secretary during the constitutional reform process that preceded the 2005 referendum.

That role placed him inside the machinery of one of Kenya’s biggest political and legal debates, years before he became a familiar face on lecture stages and television interviews.

Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission stint

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In 2010, President Mwai Kibaki appointed Lumumba director of the Kenya Anti-Corruption Commission (KACC).

The position moved him from legal academia into one of Kenya’s most politically exposed public offices.

His tenure was brief because KACC was subsequently replaced by the Ethics and Anti-Corruption Commission (EACC) under the new constitutional framework.

His record at KACC attracted both attention and criticism, including questions over the outcomes of some high-profile investigations.

That part of the career is important because Lumumba's public reputation was not built entirely on speeches or scholarship; it was also tested inside government.

PLO Lumumba is renowned across Africa for his lifelong advocacy for good governance, transparency, and institutional accountability across the continent (Image: Files)

Kenya School of Law

Lumumba later became Director and Chief Executive Officer of the Kenya School of Law, placing him at the head of the institution responsible for professional legal training in Kenya.

The school's strategic plan identifies him in that role and as secretary to its board.

By then, the PLO Lumumba most Kenyans know was becoming fully recognizable.

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His speeches increasingly moved beyond courtroom law into governance, leadership, African history and political philosophy.

Prolific author

The easiest way to understand Lumumba is perhaps to look beyond the clips.

His published work includes:

A Handbook on Criminal Procedure in Kenya, An Outline of Judicial Review in Kenya, Judicial Review and Administrative Law, Kenya's Long Search for a Constitution: The Postponed Promise, Swearing by Kenya and A Call for Political Hygiene in Kenya Politics.

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The subjects vary, but the recurring concerns are familiar:

Law, institutions, public accountability, constitutionalism and the political direction of Kenya and Africa.

Pan-African voice

Today, Lumumba is known as a lawyer, Professor of Public Law, author and Pan-Africanist, as well as a sought-after public speaker.

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He founded the PLO Lumumba Foundation and remains active in legal practice, leadership training, scholarship and public speaking across Africa.

His message has remained remarkably consistent.

He speaks frequently about African self-reliance, ethical leadership, constitutional government, stronger institutions, economic integration and the legacy of colonialism.

His speeches draw from law, history, scripture and classical rhetoric, but the elaborate delivery is only the surface.

The deeper story is a career that has moved through the University of Nairobi, the CKRC, KACC and Kenya School of Law, alongside decades of legal scholarship and public commentary.

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That is how a law scholar became PLO Lumumba: