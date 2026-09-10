ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during an event in State House on August 4, 2026. (Image: PCS)

ODM party leader Oburu Odinga during an event in State House on August 4, 2026. (Image: PCS)

Oburu hands ODM leadership temporarily after confirming his travel to UK for medical checkup

Senator and ODM party leader Oburu Oginga has spoken about his travel to the United Kingdom for a routine medical check-up hours after the ODM confirmed

Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) Party Leader Oburu Odinga has broken his silence regarding his travel to the United Kingdom (UK) for a routine medical checkup.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In a statement issued Thursday, September 10, Odinga said the visit follows advice from his doctors and the party leadership to undergo a comprehensive evaluation of his health.

He described the trip as a period of rest and rejuvenation as he undergoes the medical checks.

“As I attend to these personal health routine checks, that naturally come with advancing years, I view taking this step back as a deliberate, strategic moment for our movement,” Oburu said.

File image of Oburu Odinga addressing ODM delegates.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oburu Odinga speaks

The ODM leader further said his absence would also provide an opportunity for the party to demonstrate its institutional strength and preparedness.

“This is a time of transition, where the Orange Democratic Movement (ODM) is being tested on its readiness and preparedness on institutionalism,” he added.

Odinga assured party members that ODM had mechanisms and systems in place to ensure its national operations continue during his absence.

Advertisement

Advertisement

He said Deputy Party Leaders Paul Simba Arati, the Kisii County Governor, and Abdulswamad Shariff Nassir, the Mombasa County Governor, would work alongside the National Central Committee and party secretariat.

“As an elder who has walked this long journey with you, I have absolute faith in their collective leadership, discipline, and vision to steer our movement effectively,” Oburu said.

He urged ODM members and supporters to cooperate with the party leadership, remain united and focus on their shared national goals.

Oburu did not however disclose details of his medical condition or the nature of the treatment he may undergo in the UK.

Party Leader’s message pic.twitter.com/QlbcA6a7vX — The ODM Party (@TheODMparty) September 10, 2026

Advertisement

Advertisement

ODM reveals details

The veteran politician departed the country on September 6, following a brief hospital stay in Nairobi that had sparked public concern and media speculation regarding the state of his health.

Addressing the rumors, ODM Director of Communications Philip Etale had earlier on Thursday reassured the public that the senator is in good health and undergoing standard medical evaluation abroad.

According to Etale, Oburu is doing well, and the scheduled visit is purely routine.

He added that the senator is expected to return home on Saturday after concluding his medical examinations.

ODM leader Obura Oginga playing golf. Image:(Obura Oginga)

“Yes, he is in the United Kingdom for a routine checkup. He is doing fine,” Etale said.

The trip comes shortly after Oburu was briefly admitted to the Nairobi Hospital on September 1.

During his short stay at the facility, strict visitor restrictions were reportedly put in place, allowing only his two wives and children to see him.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Several Members of Parliament and political allies who sought to visit him were reportedly turned away by hospital staff, who informed them that he was unavailable, further fueling rumors across social media and news outlets.

Prior to his hospital visit, Oburu was last seen in public on Saturday, August 29, enjoying a round of golf.

Following his discharge, numerous political figures and close associates visited his home to check on his well-being.

He has also since stayed away from the political limelight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Oburu had earlier addressed concerns about his health.

In response to the public anxiety and online chatter, Oburu personally addressed the reports, clarifying that his hospital visit was merely a routine check-up with his personal physicians before he safely returned home.

The senior leader noted that experiencing minor health issues or undergoing medical checks is a normal human experience that should not trigger widespread panic.

"I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check-up with my doctors and have since returned home," Oburu stated.

"Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm anyone. The day I am truly sick, I will inform you all, for I am a very transparent person."

Advertisement

Advertisement

Thank you for your concerns. I have read the nations digital news and wish to state that I am very well.



​I had only briefly visited the hospital for a general check up with my doctors and have since returned home.



​Being sick is a normal human experience and should not alarm… — Dr. Oburu Oginga _Odinga (@DrOburu_O) September 1, 2026

He further noted that he felt compelled to clear the air after seeing sensationalized digital media reports regarding his health.