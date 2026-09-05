Highlights of Gachagua’s U.S. tour: From family time to political engagements

How Gachagua is balancing family and politics in 50-day U.S. trip

Rigathi Gachagua’s trip to the United States continues to unfold across different settings with, family, faith, politics and public life intersecting and offering a glimpse into the more personal side of a politician whose public life has often been defined abrasive politics and controversy that come with it.

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Stepping away from the podium and political rhetoric, Gachagua has sought moments of family time, sharing space with his wife, Pastor Dorcas Rigathi, before resuming a busy schedule of public appearances and political responsibilities.

As he left the country, Gachagua revealed that the trip would see him take time off from gruelling political engagements to spend quality time with his family.

“I am taking a 10-day break to re-energise and spend some quality time with my wife,” Gachagua declared.

Family moments

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Even as they left the country, the stage was set for more personal moments and the public got a rare peek into the couple's private world when a video showing Pastor Dorcas tending to her husband hair surfaced online.

Pastor Dorcas Rigathi shaving Rigathi Gachagua's hair

The couple engaged in playful banter in the video taken in what appears to be a wooden deck overlooking a lake.

Despite taking a break from political engagements, the former Deputy President has been following developments back home and adding his voice to trending topics and developments in the country.

Case in point is on the abduction of Alex Kiprotich, the Associate Editor of the Standard Media Group earlier in the week.

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He also surfaced online to comment on ongoing procurement activities by the Independent Electoral and Boundaries Commission (IEBC).

His social media platforms have also continued to provide updates on party activities as the Democracy for the Citizens Party prepares for the 2027 elections.

Gachagua lands in Spokane as he resumes political engagements

Gachagua and Pastor Dorcas landed in Spokane, Washington State on Saturday, September 5, 2026 where they will be for the next seven days, meeting and engaging Kenyans living in the city.

“Very warm and hospitable Kenyans here in Spokane. On our first day Kenyan women hosted Rev. Dorcas for an informal dinner while community elders welcomed me over a meal. I look forward to a week-long engagement with Kenyans living and working here,” Gachagua announced.

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“It is truly fulfilling to be welcomed here by my supporters and hardworking Kenyans who refuse to be confined by borders and have gone above and beyond to improve their lives,” Gachagua added.

The Spokane leg marks the official resumption of his political engagements in the diaspora, with the entire trip to the U.S. set to take about 50 days.

Gachagua's itinerary in the U.S.

His itinerary indicates that Portland, Oregon will be his next stop with a series of engagements lined up during his stay in the city from September 10 to September 16.

DCP leader Rigathi Gachagua addressing a gathering in Spokane, Washington State, U.S.A.

The DCP politician will then head to Kansas to hold further diaspora and where he will have further political engagements between from September 16 to September 24.