NPS outlines 4 strict requirements for political rallies

NPS noted that disturbing incidents of political intolerance, violence, and thuggery have been observed in various parts of the nation, hence the need to remind players of what is expected from them and set clear ground rules.

With electioneering period heating up and rival factions traverse the country to woo voters, the National Police Service (NPS) has outlined strict requirements that politicians will have to adhere to as they plan and hold rallies in the country.

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In a statement on Saturday, September 5, 2026, NPS noted that disturbing incidents of political intolerance, violence, and thuggery have been observed in various parts of the nation, hence the need to remind players of what is expected from them and set clear ground rules.

NPS emphasised that no side of the political divide will be exempted and those who fail to comply with the requirements will be handled in accordance with the law.

“As the country enters the electioneering period, incidents of political intolerance, violence, and thuggery have been observed in various parts of the nation. Such conduct undermines public order, threatens national cohesion, and infringes upon the constitutional rights of citizens to associate peacefully, assemble, and participate in political activities,” NPS said.

Identity of organisers & timing of political rallies

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Organisers of such events must be identified clearly, with their names and physical addresses included in the application to hold political rallies, public meetings or processions.

DP Kithure Kindiki addressing a political gathering at Kinoru Stadium, Meru County on Friday, September 4, 2026 [Kithure Kindiki/Facebook]

The event must start not earlier than six o'clock in the morning and end not later than six o'clock in the evening.

The application must include the full names and physical address of the organiser, as well as the proposed site of the meeting or, in the case of a procession, the proposed route. Section 5(3)(b) further requires that the proposed date and time be specified, with the latter to fall between six o'clock in the morning and six o'clock in the evening.

Timeline for notification of events

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The officer in charge of the police station in the area where the proposed meeting or procession is scheduled to take place must be notified of the planned event between three and 14 days before it happens.

Notify the regulating officer of that intention at least three days, and no more than fourteen days, before the proposed date of the event. The regulating officer is the officer in charge of the police station in the area where the proposed meeting or procession is scheduled to take place.

NPS added that organisers of political rallies will be promptly informed where a proposed event coincides with an earlier notification received for an event covering the same date, time and venue.

In such situations where the regulating officer notifies the organiser that it is not possible to hold the proposed meeting or procession, such event shall not take place on the date, at the time, or at the venue originally proposed.

The organiser may hold the event on a future date, and is required to submit a new notification for the same while also adhering to the set guidelines.

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The statement came in the backdrop of violent confrontations during political gatherings in different parts of the country that have left scores dead and property destroyed.

Linda Mwananchi leaders at a political rally in Meru on August 30, 2026