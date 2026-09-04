Mt Kenya Roads, what is improving and what still needs work

For residents, the expectation is that the improvements will continue beyond the projects currently under construction.

Across Mt Kenya, ongoing road projects are gradually changing how people move, trade and do business, with residents pointing to improvements in travel while also calling for more work on some of the region's busiest routes.

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From the reconstruction of Nithi Bridge in Tharaka Nithi to upgrades on roads around Karatina and improvements along the Kenol-Sagana-Karatina highway, the projects are aimed at improving existing connections rather than creating entirely new transport networks.

For residents, the real measure of these investments is whether they make everyday journeys safer, faster and more convenient.

A safer Nithi Bridge

For motorists travelling between Meru, Tharaka Nithi and Embu, the Nithi Bridge has long been one of the most challenging sections of the route.

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Wilfred Mutai Kubai, a resident of Tharaka Nithi, says the sharp curves and steep descent around the old crossing have been associated with numerous accidents over the years.

He recalls frequent crashes involving passenger vehicles, heavy trucks and vehicles transporting miraa, with residents often having to respond to accidents at the site.

The ongoing reconstruction is expected to change the alignment of the road, with the project covering about 2.7 kilometres and featuring an 880-metre straight bridge.

Wilfred says the arrival of construction machinery has given residents hope that the long-standing safety concerns around the crossing could finally be addressed.

He also points to opportunities created by the project, particularly for young people working around the construction site.

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Better roads, easier movement

Further south, residents are also watching improvements on roads connecting communities around Karatina.

Elizabeth Wairimu says the ongoing works on the Karatina-Kiamabara-Mungetho-Gatike/Mukurweini Junction Road are already generating optimism among residents.

She recalls that although the route has long served the local community, its deteriorating condition had made movement increasingly difficult, particularly during rainy weather.

For farmers, traders and boda boda riders, she expects the improved road to make movement easier and reduce some of the challenges associated with transporting goods and accessing markets.

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She also says better road conditions could make journeys to schools and hospitals more convenient, areas where poor road conditions had previously caused delays.

What motorists want next

On the Kenol-Sagana-Karatina highway, drivers have also experienced changes following improvements to the road.

Jackson Gikunju, a driver at Kenol stage who has been on the road for 13 years, says travelling between Kirinyaga and Nairobi has become easier than it was previously.

He remembers periods when congestion could stretch from Makuyu through Kenol, creating significant delays for motorists travelling towards Nairobi.

While he acknowledges the improvements, Jackson believes further expansion and additional lanes could help accommodate growing traffic and make movement even smoother.

Progress, but more work ahead

The experiences of residents suggest that road development in Mt Kenya is not simply about putting new roads on the map.

Much of the focus is on improving routes that already serve communities but face challenges ranging from congestion and poor surfaces to safety concerns.

The ongoing projects are therefore being judged against practical changes in everyday life, including travel times, road safety, access to markets and the cost of moving goods.

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